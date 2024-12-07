Lions QB Jared Goff Has Surprising Reaction to Making Playoffs

Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff had an interesting and surprising response to finding out the team made the playoffs.

The Detroit Lions and quarterback Jared Goff took down the Green Bay Packers on Thursday, December 5, in a close home game, closing things out 34-31 with a field goal by Jake Bates to end the game. While this matchup was important because it marked beating an NFC North rival, it was also key to the Lions clinching a playoff spot early in the season.

When asked in a postgame press conference about getting that playoff nod, Goff had a surprising reaction.

Jared Goff on the Detroit Lions Getting a Playoff Game

After finding out about the Lions snagging a playoff game with the win over the Packers, Goff told reporters, “Yeah, I just heard that. Pretty cool.”

Then, Goff had a surprising statement, stating, “Certainly not what our ultimate goal is. We want to win this division and got some work to do still. But yeah cool to know that we’re in the dance and want to see where we’re seeded now.”

So, it’s interesting that Goff said getting that playoff spot wasn’t the team’s “ultimate goal,” but it makes sense that he’s focused on winning the division, first and foremost. Props to Goff for taking things one day, or game, at a time.

Also during the postgame press conference, Goff praised the Lions’ hearty defense.

“Credit (defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn) AG, credit that staff over there and credit those freaking players for playing their tails off today,” he said. “They went out there, they let it hang and played hard ball and made it hard on them. It was fun to watch.”

Goff was also fun to watch. Even though he threw an interception in the third quarter of the game, he still had solid numbers, and interceptions happen. Quarterbacks are human, after all. Goff clocked 32-of-41 passes for 283 yards with three touchdowns and one interception. He also closed out the game with a 109.7 passer rating and completed 13 straight passes.

Dan Campbell Gives Another Epic Postgame Locker Room Speech

Goff wasn’t the only one talking after the Packers game was finished. Detroit Lions head coach Dan Campbell is known for his riveting postgame locker room speeches, and Thursday was no exception.

“I’m so freaking proud of you, man.” Campbell told his team. “That’s the way to show up. You talk about pressure. We live in pressure. That’s where we freaking thrive. You did it again.”

Campbell also talked about the fact the team was without a good deal of their starters, due to injury. Even with that issue, the Lions were able to pull off a win. His message was that no matter who’s playing for the Lions, the team is winning.

“It doesn’t matter who’s playing for us, it doesn’t matter what’s going on, you always find a way to win,” Campbell said. “This has been in the making, man. This has been in the making. We were all supposed to be here together. We’re destined for this. Just stay the course.”

Now, the Lions have a long week before taking on a difficult opponent, the Buffalo Bills, at home on Sunday, December 15. The Lions are 12-1 heading into the game, and the Bills are 10-2.