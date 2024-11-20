Lions Quarterback Jared Goff’s Wife Christen Harper Talks Starting a Family

Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff married Sports Illustrated model Christen Harper during the offseason. Harper has been vocal about her love for Detroit and Michigan on social media, and in an interview this fall, she discussed that affection for Michigan, plans to start a family and more.

‘I’m Eventually Going to Have Kids Running Around,’ Christen Harper Goff Says

Harper was a guest on “The Morning After with Kelly Stafford & Frank” podcast on September 6 and talked about her involvement with charity work, including Forgotten Harvest, a non-profit organization that delivers “144,000 pounds of surplus food per day to local charities five days a week, providing families in need with fresh and nutritious food free of charge,” according to their website.

“I feel like the reach they’re doing, they’re touching so many people’s lives. So, for me, trying to get more and more involved with them, I try to go almost on a weekly basis,” she said.

Harper Goff then touched on her plans to have a family with Goff.

“I feel like I also need to preface this with, I am privileged to have the time to do this. So many people don’t,” she said. “So, I don’t want people to feel bad for not being able to… I am so lucky that I have this time. I’m eventually going have kids running around and stuff. I might not have the time to do this, and then maybe I’ll need to support other ways. But, I don’t want people to feel bad, because I have a lot of time on my hands to do this.”

Christen Harper Goff Shines at Lions Against Jags Game

On Sunday, November 17, Harper took to Instagram to share her outfit before attending Goff’s game with the Detroit Lions against the Jacksonville Jaguars.

“GRWM for game day in Detroit!!! 🏈🖤” she wrote with a link to find out her outfit details. She also labeled it an ad, meaning it was in collaboration with a certain brand and retailer.

Perhaps Harper’s presence helped the team win, because the Lions demolished the Jags, 52-6.

Harper has been a regular at Goff’s home Lions games since he became their quarterback. Speaking on the podcast, Harper talked about the loyalty she sees in Detroit Lions fans.

“The (NFL) draft was crazy,” she said. “I think for us, when we first moved here, we were so shocked that the stadium was almost, I think, close to sold out, when we were really not good the first year… I was like, that’s amazing,” she said. “I don’t know a lot of places that would do that, where they still show up on a Sunday knowing that they might lose. That takes a lot.”

She also said that she’s enjoying the fall season in Michigan.

“First of all, I just didn’t know what fall was, I guess, until I moved here,” she said, which makes sense, because she’s from California. “But, I’m genuinely like, oh, I can’t wait for the leaves to change and go to an apple orchard.”