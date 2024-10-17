Lions Could Give Maxx Crosby a ‘Fresh Start’ in Detroit

The Detroit Lions have lost star defensive end Aidan Hutchinson to a broken tibia, which Hutchinson sadly suffered during the team’s 47-9 win over the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday, October 13, in Texas. Now, NFL analysts and experts are looking at what additional talent the Lions could bring to Detroit to bolster their defensive line.

One Lions fan favorite is Maxx Crosby of the Las Vegas Raiders. Crosby is a Michigan guy who was born and raised in Lapeer and played football at Eastern Michigan.

‘Crosby Is Clearly Frustrated With His Team,’ NFL Analyst Says

In an October 14 feature for Sporting News, NFL writer and analyst Teddy Ricketson names Crosby among his tally of pass-rushers who could replace Hutchinson.

In the article, Ricketson writes that, “Las Vegas’ success under Antonio Pierce at the end of last season has evaporated, failing to carry over into 2024.”

Ricketson also points out the Raiders’ loss on Sunday, October 13, against the Steelers, which was quite unbalanced at 32-13.

“Crosby is clearly frustrated with his team. He left the field late in the team’s Week 6 loss against the Steelers and shoved a coach,” Ricketson stated. “Since it is Crosby, this could just be what he does. Optically, though, it seems like he wants a fresh start, and Las Vegas is in a position where they need to capitalize on his value and trade him.”

Ricketson adds that “given his dominance and the fact that he is just 27, Crosby will likely be worth a first-round pick and some.” So, Ricketson admits that he might be too expensive for the Lions, “but if they can figure out how to make the salary work, think of the next two years with Hutchinson on one side and Crosby on another.” That’s a Lions fan’s dream come true.

It Wouldn’t Be ‘Cheap for the Lions’ to Bring Maxx Crosby to Detroit

Christian Booher of Sports Illustrated echoes the idea that bringing Crosby to Detroit would come at a high price tag.

In an October 14 feature, he mentions that Crosby is under contract through 2026, so if the Lions went this route, “taking on his contract would eat a significant chunk of their cap space,” but “the Lions would add an elite player at what has become a position of need.”

Booher adds that Crosby “is owed $22.236 million next season and $18.84 million the following year, so making this move would come at a cost in addition to whatever capital Holmes would have to give up.”

Mike Payton of A to Z Sports agrees that acquiring Crosby “is not going to be cheap for the Lions.”

In an October 13 article, Payton says that “a first round pick will definitely be going out the door for this. I’m not sure the Lions would get something as good as a second round pick back either. If I were to make an offer to the Raiders, this is what that offer would look like with the Khalil Mack trade in mind.”

It’s worth noting that Crosby has said as recently as October 6 that he’s not interested in leaving the Raiders and even has a Raiders tattoo.

Plus, in an October 16 feature for The Athletic, Raiders owner Mark Davis states that a Crosby trade is “just not happening.”

But, speaking from the locker room on Wednesday, October 16, Crosby said that, “Wherever I’m going to be…I’m going to be here to win,” which could be taken as him being open to a move.