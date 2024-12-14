Lions Player Responds to Disrespectful Smack Talk Ahead of Bills Game

A Detroit Lions player isn't sitting back when it comes to smack talk ahead of the team's high-profile game against the Buffalo Bills.

The Detroit Lions are heading into a high-profile game on Sunday, November 15, against the Buffalo Bills. Before a game like this one, one can expect some smack talk to go around, and one Detroit Lions player is responding.

This smack talk is actually coming from a fan. It’s rare to see a player address a fan on social media, but this player couldn’t hold it in.

Detroit Lions Cornerback Talks Back

On Thursday, December 13, Lions cornerback Amik Robertson caught wind of someone on social media saying that Bills’ Khalil Shakir is going to tower over him. The fan also said they were going to bet on Shakir going above and beyond his projected totals on every stat for the game.

So, Robertson got in on the conversation. He quoted the post with a short but direct response: “Goodluck…..”

Fans responded to the post, and many of them had Robertson’s back. “Tell em,” one wrote. Another stated, “He going to need more than luck” with some laughing emojis, and then stated, “seatbelt season.”

Robertson has a PFF grade of No. 21 in run defense out of 204 cornerbacks, and PFF has him allowing a 91.9 passer rating when pressured in coverage.

Buffalo Bills Coaches Open Up About Detroit Lions Matchup

Ahead of the Lions vs. Bills matchup, the coaching staff from the Bills is playing nice. During chats with press this week, they’ve been largely respectful of the Lions and what Detroit has built. How could they not? The Lions are 11-1 and one of the hottest teams in the NFL. But, it’s nice to see an opponent be respectful going into this kind of game.

The Lions have a top-notch running back duo, probably the best in the NFL, in David Montgomery and Jahmyr Gibbs. Together, they have 24 total touchdowns on the season, and Gibbs has two receiving touchdowns.

Speaking with press about how the Bills will try to contain Montgomery and Gibbs, Bills defensive coordinator Bobby Babich says it comes down to the basics.