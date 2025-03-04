Hi, Subscriber

Lions Player Unexpectedly Considering Retirement

Dan Campbell of the Detroit Lions
The Detroit Lions may be without a longtime NFL player when they begin the 2025 season, as this player is considering retirement.

The Detroit Lions were at the top of the NFC last season, and even with a number of coaching changes taking place during the offseason, they’re primed to be in the running to go to the big game next season. There’s a lot of unfinished work to do, and with the core of the Lions’ players intact, they have the tools to recreate the magic next season.

However, the Lions may have to head into the 2025 season without a veteran NFL player, who is considering retirement and a career change.

Retirement an Option for NFL Veteran

When it comes to dream wide receivers, the Lions have two in Amon-Ra St. Brown and Jameson Williams. They helped propel the Lions to victory after victory last season and a 15-2 regular season record.

But, there’s another wide receiver who was on the active roster for the 2024 season, and that’s Allen Robinson. According to Dave Birkett of The Detroit Free Press, Robinson is considering retirement during this offseason.

Robinson, 31, signed with the Detroit Lions’ practice squad last August and was placed on the active roster in September. He never really got a lot of playing time, and now, he’s thinking about retirement and factoring in his family.

“For me, it’s now just taking time to evaluate what next year looks like for me in general,” Robinson told the Free Press. “That’s kind of where I’m at with it. So, I’m taking some time to make this decision with my family.”

Robinson started his career with the Jacksonville Jaguars, being a second-round pick during the 2014 NFL Draft. He made the Pro Bowl in 2015 and earned a bevy of other honors throughout his career. Over the year, he’s played with the Chicago Bears, Los Angeles Rams, Pittsburgh Steelers, New York Giants and Lions. Robinson was also a Detroit guy and graduated from St. Mary’s Preparatory in Orchard Lake Village.

Family Factoring Into Detroit Lions Player’s Retirement Decision

“For me it’s more so about figuring out what my future is in this game and in this league looks like,” Robinson said. “Playing, finishing Season 11, having a family, figuring out different things with them, moving around and stuff like that.”

He added, “So for me it’s now just taking time to evaluate what next year looks like for me in general. That’s kind of where I’m at with it. So I’m taking some time to make this decision with my family.”

Robinson will become an unrestricted free agent when the 2025 league year opens on March 12. Another player who is set to hit free agency during the offseason is cornerback Carlton Davis, who started in 13 games for the Detroit Lions during the 2024 season but then experienced a season-ending jaw injury during the Lions’ Week 15 loss to the Buffalo Bills.

According to ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler, the Jacksonville Jaguars are expected to be one of the teams interested in picking up the corner. “The Jaguars will gauge the market of veteran corner Carlton Davis III, another third-contract guy,” Fowler stated in a Sunday, March 2, feature.

