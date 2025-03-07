Hi, Subscriber

Lions Predicted to Address Biggest Weakness With 9-Time Pro Bowl Addition

The Detroit Lions suffered a major blow to their pass rush when Aidan Hutchinson went down with a season-ending injury in October, struggling afterward to get pressure on opposing quarterbacks.

The problems culminated with an early playoff exit where the Lions gave up 43 points to the Washington Commanders in the divisional round, allowing rookie Jayden Daniels to throw for 299 yards with two touchdowns and no sacks.

One insider believes the Lions could boost the unit in the offseason, targeting an 11-year veteran with a proven track record of generating pressure off the edge.

Lions Look to Make Splash in Free Agency

Reporter Tim Twentyman of the team’s official website broke down a list of potential offseason additions, noting that linebacker Khalil Mack could be a strong fit in Detroit. Twentyman noted that Mack would be able to give the Lions a complement to Hutchinson that they’ve been seeking for the past two years.

“The 11-year veteran can still get after the quarterback and stop the run,” Twentyman wrote. “Mack would be part of a pass-rush trio in Detroit alongside Hutchinson and Za’Darius Smith where he won’t be asked to play every down at 34 years old. He proved last year he could still make a difference (6.0 sacks and 15 QB hits) and could make a run at Super Bowl with Detroit on a short-term deal.”

Mack is a nine-time Pro Bowler and three-time All Pro, registering at least 6.0 sacks in all but his rookie season.

Lions head coach Dan Campbell has been open about the team’s need to improve their pass rush, stressing during the season that the lack of consistent pressure was holding back the team. After a 31-29 win over the Minnesota Vikings in October, Campbell said the struggles in the pass rush were putting extra pressure on the secondary.

“There were some things where our coverage really had to — we asked them to do a lot, and they had to hold on a little bit,” Campbell said, via 97.1 The Ticket. “There was a number of things where we fabricated some rush, we got there a few times. To answer your question, we need just a little bit more. There was a couple of (pass plays) that did get long, a couple of these plays that you like to believe we can get somebody there just a little bit sooner.”

Lions Could Target Super Bowl Champion

Twentyman suggested some other potential additions for the Lions, including Philadelphia Eagles defensive tackle Milton Williams. Twentyman noted that Williams came through in the clutch during the team’s Super Bowl run, though would likely come in at a cost higher than the Lions might be willing to pay.

“Williams was the best player upfront on defense during Philadelphia’s playoff run to a Super Bowl title,” Twentyman wrote. “He had 5.0 sacks and 10 quarterback hits as a rotational player during the regular season and two more sacks in the playoffs. The only problem is he’s set to have a big market at only 26 years old and could potentially cost more than the Lions are willing to spend in free agency this offseason.”

