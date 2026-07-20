Lions Predicted to Cut Ties With Struggling Lineman 2 Years After Trading Up for Him

The Detroit Lions have seen some major changes to their offensive line, a unit that once dominated the NFL but struggled down the final stretch as the team fell out of the playoff race.

Now, one of the team’s bigger investments could be headed out as newcomers push him off the roster. SI.com’s Christian Booher made a pre-training camp prediction at the final 53-man roster, putting recent third-round pick Giovanni Manu on the wrong side of the bubble.

Giovanni Manu Facing Fight for His Job

Booher predicted the Lions would keep nine linemen this season, with Manu falling just below the cut line. He noted that the Lions made some investments this offseason, which wouldn’t leave room for the 6-foot-7 lineman

“A revamped group up front gives the Lions plenty of optimism about a bounce-back year,” Booher wrote. “Some of their inconsistency offensively can be chalked up to the struggles they had up front, and the Lions added vets to fortify some of these concerns.”

Booher suggested that Manu would need a strong performance in training camp and through the team’s preseason games in order to win back his spot on the roster.

“The competition between Miller and Borom to replace Taylor Decker will be the competition to watch, but what may be more intriguing will be the battles for the final spots on the roster,” Booher wrote. “Manu needs to step up in a big way to make the roster in his third season, while Frazier has some intrigue due to his versatility.”

Booher added that Frazier’s versatility would give him the advantage, but Manu could surge back if he’s able to show he can play another position.

“At this stage, Frazier is the pick for the final spot due to his ability to play guard or tackle, though the Lions could explore Manu playing guard which in turn could help his chances,” Booher wrote.

The Lions had a lot of faith in Manu when they first landed him, trading a 2025 third-round pick to the New York Jets in order to move back into the fourth round to land the University of British Columbia tackle.

Manu has struggled to make an impression, landing on the non-football injury list for the entire 2024 season, then appearing in just four games in 2025 with one start.

Lions Going Deep at Tight End

Booher predicted that the Lions would once again go deep in their tight end room, which could make it more difficult for Manu to find a spot on the roster. The team is set with Sam LaPorta headlining the group, with Brock Wright and Tyler Conklin giving the team two trusted veteran backups.

Booher also predicted the Lions would keep Jackson Meeks, who would offer more of an offensive threat.

“A converted receiver, Meeks has intriguing receiving upside playing this position,” Booher wrote. “He also has the frame to be able to handle the physicality of playing this position, and could be an asset on special teams while also providing depth for the offense.”