Lions Predicted to Help Jared Goff With Superstar Addition

Even though the regular season of the NFL doesn’t kick off until September, each day, it seems there’s more breaking news about the Detroit Lions and what they’re doing to gear up for their 2025 run.

Overall, the Detroit Lions are on target to be a very different team in 2025. Sure, some of the big pieces are still there, such as Dan Campbell, Brad Holmes, Jared Goff and Amon-Ra St. Brown, but the team is also parting ways with plenty of players, as well as coaches.

Now, the Lions are being urged to bring on a particular player who they could pair with Goff for a deep run next season.

Lions Urged to Pick Player Up With ‘Five-Star Athleticism’

The Lions already have some stellar wide receivers in St. Brown and Jameson Williams, but one can never have too much depth. Besides, it could be too late to snag a good wide receiver mid-season, if injuries occur.

In a mock draft, published March 19 by CBS Sports, NFL analyst and expert Chris Trapasso suggests the Lions picked up Missouri Tigers wideout Luther Burden III with the No. 28 overall pick.

“Don’t let Burden’s 2024 stats fool you – he’s a premier receiver prospect with upside galore,” Trapasso notes in the feature.

Burden is coming off a strong 2024, clocking 61 catches, 676 yards and six touchdowns. He had a better 2023, with 86 receptions, 1,212 and nine touchdowns. During his three seasons in college, Burden notched 2,263 receiving yards and 25 total touchdowns.

In a scouting report from the NFL, analyst Lance Zierlein calls Burden a “five-star recruit who offers five-star athleticism and playmaking ability.”

The scouting report also calls Burden a “natural on the field with above-average speed and exciting ball skills to win at a high rate.”

“He takes snaps off and short-circuits routes if he’s not the primary option,” Zierlein adds, “but he can separate and succeed on all three levels when it’s his time.”

When it comes to whichever NFL team picks up Burden, Zierlein says, “NFL teams are much more likely to diversify his usage, activating his complete skill set and big-play potential. The production against top teams was uneven at times but so was Missouri’s quarterback play. Burden checks several priority boxes that typically foreshadow an impressive NFL career.”

So, Burden could be yet another great piece of the puzzle when it comes to the Lions’ offense. Considering how many injuries the team had last season, it could only help to have some major added depth in the wide receiver position.

Some Criticism of Luther Burden III

Not everyone is so hot on Burden. Back in February, ESPN’s Mel Kiper Jr. stated why he believes Burden isn’t a first-round lock.

“He was the guy that people couldn’t handle. So, you expected this year for an improvement to basically happen and, all of a sudden, Luther Burden III is a top-ten pick in the NFL Draft. Didn’t happen. He was quiet in some of those games. Theo Wease Jr. was the guy they went to.”

ESPN’s Field Yates added, “I’m getting the same vibe right now – maybe late first for Luther Burden III. Based off what he put on tape this year, and based off some of the questions that scouts have right now? He’s not a lock to go in the first round.”