Hi, Subscriber

Lions Predicted to Help Jared Goff With Superstar Addition

  • 0 Shares
  • Updated
Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff
Getty
The Detroit Lions are being urged to pick up a player who could really help Jared Goff on the field in the 2025 season.

Even though the regular season of the NFL doesn’t kick off until September, each day, it seems there’s more breaking news about the Detroit Lions and what they’re doing to gear up for their 2025 run.

Overall, the Detroit Lions are on target to be a very different team in 2025. Sure, some of the big pieces are still there, such as Dan Campbell, Brad Holmes, Jared Goff and Amon-Ra St. Brown, but the team is also parting ways with plenty of players, as well as coaches.

Now, the Lions are being urged to bring on a particular player who they could pair with Goff for a deep run next season.

Lions Urged to Pick Player Up With ‘Five-Star Athleticism’

The Lions already have some stellar wide receivers in St. Brown and Jameson Williams, but one can never have too much depth. Besides, it could be too late to snag a good wide receiver mid-season, if injuries occur.

In a mock draft, published March 19 by CBS Sports, NFL analyst and expert Chris Trapasso suggests the Lions picked up Missouri Tigers wideout Luther Burden III with the No. 28 overall pick.

“Don’t let Burden’s 2024 stats fool you – he’s a premier receiver prospect with upside galore,” Trapasso notes in the feature.

Burden is coming off a strong 2024, clocking 61 catches, 676 yards and six touchdowns. He had a better 2023, with 86 receptions, 1,212 and nine touchdowns. During his three seasons in college, Burden notched 2,263 receiving yards and 25 total touchdowns.

In a scouting report from the NFL, analyst Lance Zierlein calls Burden a “five-star recruit who offers five-star athleticism and playmaking ability.”

The scouting report also calls Burden a “natural on the field with above-average speed and exciting ball skills to win at a high rate.”

“He takes snaps off and short-circuits routes if he’s not the primary option,” Zierlein adds, “but he can separate and succeed on all three levels when it’s his time.”

When it comes to whichever NFL team picks up Burden, Zierlein says, “NFL teams are much more likely to diversify his usage, activating his complete skill set and big-play potential. The production against top teams was uneven at times but so was Missouri’s quarterback play. Burden checks several priority boxes that typically foreshadow an impressive NFL career.”

So, Burden could be yet another great piece of the puzzle when it comes to the Lions’ offense. Considering how many injuries the team had last season, it could only help to have some major added depth in the wide receiver position.

Some Criticism of Luther Burden III

Not everyone is so hot on Burden. Back in February, ESPN’s Mel Kiper Jr. stated why he believes Burden isn’t a first-round lock.

“He was the guy that people couldn’t handle. So, you expected this year for an improvement to basically happen and, all of a sudden, Luther Burden III is a top-ten pick in the NFL Draft. Didn’t happen. He was quiet in some of those games. Theo Wease Jr. was the guy they went to.”

ESPN’s Field Yates added, “I’m getting the same vibe right now – maybe late first for Luther Burden III. Based off what he put on tape this year, and based off some of the questions that scouts have right now? He’s not a lock to go in the first round.”

Anne Erickson Anne Erickson is an award-winning reporter covering the NFL and college football for Heavy.com. Erickson has years of experience covering the NFL and additional sports, and her work has been published via ESPN, Fox Sports and more. She has interviewed some of the biggest names in sports, including Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff. Erickson also hosts several podcasts and is a Detroit-based radio host. More about Anne Erickson

Read More
,

Detroit Lions Players

Myles Adams's headshot M. Adams
Mitchell Agude's headshot M. Agude
Kyle Allen's headshot K. Allen
Alex Anzalone's headshot A. Anzalone
Terrion Arnold's headshot T. Arnold
Derrick Barnes's headshot D. Barnes
Jake Bates's headshot J. Bates
Abraham Beauplan's headshot A. Beauplan
Ronnie Bell's headshot R. Bell
Brian Branch's headshot B. Branch
Jack Campbell's headshot J. Campbell
Marcus Davenport's headshot M. Davenport
Taylor Decker's headshot T. Decker
Khalil Dorsey's headshot K. Dorsey
Kingsley Eguakun's headshot K. Eguakun
Jack Fox's headshot J. Fox
Jake Fromm's headshot J. Fromm
Jahmyr Gibbs's headshot J. Gibbs
DaRon Gilbert's headshot D. Gilbert
Graham Glasgow's headshot G. Glasgow
Jared Goff's headshot J. Goff
Antoine Green's headshot A. Green
Erick Hallett's headshot E. Hallett
Hogan Hatten's headshot H. Hatten
Hendon Hooker's headshot H. Hooker
Aidan Hutchinson's headshot A. Hutchinson
Jamarco Jones's headshot J. Jones
Kerby Joseph's headshot K. Joseph
Tom Kennedy's headshot T. Kennedy
Sam LaPorta's headshot S. LaPorta
Roy Lopez's headshot R. Lopez
Nate Lynn's headshot N. Lynn
Avonte Maddox's headshot A. Maddox
Christian Mahogany's headshot C. Mahogany
Giovanni Manu's headshot G. Manu
Brodric Martin's headshot B. Martin
Alim McNeill's headshot A. McNeill
David Montgomery's headshot D. Montgomery
Al-Quadin Muhammad's headshot A. Muhammad
Netane Muti's headshot N. Muti
Michael Niese's headshot M. Niese
Morice Norris's headshot M. Norris
Trevor Nowaske's headshot T. Nowaske
Pat O'Connor's headshot P. O'Connor
Levi Onwuzurike's headshot L. Onwuzurike
Josh Paschal's headshot J. Paschal
Tim Patrick's headshot T. Patrick
Anthony Pittman's headshot A. Pittman
Frank Ragnow's headshot F. Ragnow
Ennis Rakestraw's headshot E. Rakestraw
Kalif Raymond's headshot K. Raymond
D.J. Reader's headshot D. Reader
D.J. Reed's headshot D. Reed
Craig Reynolds's headshot C. Reynolds
Amik Robertson's headshot A. Robertson
Malcolm Rodriguez's headshot M. Rodriguez
Penei Sewell's headshot P. Sewell
Dan Skipper's headshot D. Skipper
Chris Smith's headshot C. Smith
Colby Sorsdal's headshot C. Sorsdal
Amon-Ra St. Brown's headshot A. St. Brown
Loren Strickland's headshot L. Strickland
Grant Stuard's headshot G. Stuard
Stantley Thomas-Oliver's headshot S. Thomas-Oliver
Ezekiel Turner's headshot E. Turner
Isaac Ukwu's headshot I. Ukwu
Sione Vaki's headshot S. Vaki
Jameson Williams's headshot J. Williams
Mekhi Wingo's headshot M. Wingo
Brock Wright's headshot B. Wright
Rock Ya-Sin's headshot R. Ya-Sin
Kenny Yeboah's headshot K. Yeboah
Shane Zylstra's headshot S. Zylstra

Comments

Lions Predicted to Help Jared Goff With Superstar Addition

Notify of
0 Comments
Follow this thread
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
0
Would love your thoughts, please commentx
()
x