Hi, Subscriber

Lions Predicted to Make Major QB Move

  • 111 Views
  • 1 Shares
  • Updated
Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff
Getty
The Detroit Lions could make a big quarterback move in the 2025 NFL Draft, and a few experts have a favorite.

The Detroit Lions are coming up on the 2025 NFL Draft, and they’ll have some big decisions to make. They only have one first round pick, and it’s No. 28, followed by one round two pick, one round three pick, one round four, one round five and two round seven picks. So, even though they don’t have a very high pick in the draft, they’ll still be bringing on plenty of rookie talent.

Could the Lions make a big quarterback move in the draft? It’s certainly possible.

Detroit Lions Could Draft Notre Dame Star

It’s fair to say that the Lions will go heavy on the edge rusher picks in the 2025 draft to pair with Aidan Hutchinson. But, they could also decide to look for their next quarterback to back Jared Goff, in case of injury. Goff was one of the few quarterbacks in the league last season who didn’t deal with any major injuries, but one can never be too careful.

In an April 12 feature for SideLion Report, NFL writer and expert Brad Berreman discusses a handful of quarterbacks that the Lions could pick up during the draft to replace backup quarterback Hendon Hooker. In the piece, he notes that the Lions have really been “telling us where they are with Hendon Hooker” all season, from expressing interest in Daniel Jones when he left the Giants to bringing on Teddy Bridgewater during the playoffs. The Lions also brought on Kyle Allen for quarterback support, further showing that they could be moving on from Hooker.

Berreman’s No. 1 pick for Detroit is Riley Leonard of Notre Dame. He notes that although Leonard wasn’t asked “to throw the ball a lot last season at Notre Dame,” he did complete “at least 63 percent of his passes in each of the two aforementioned seasons.”

He’s not the only one hot on Leonard. Mike Payton of A to Z Sports also pitched Leonard as a good pick for the Lions. “If the Lions are going to go with a quarterback at a later point in the draft, we have a suggestion and that’s Notre Dame’s Riley Leonard. With Leonard, you get a 22-year-old quarterback with a lot more upside and a lot more mobility,” he states in an April 9 feature.

Lions Favorite Struggles With Shot Selection

ESPN’s Ben Solak also gives his assessment of Leonard in an April 9 feature about the 2025 quarterback class, stating that “his biggest issue is shot selection. He’s solid before the snap and can open throwing lanes with his eyes, but he doesn’t like to hang in the pocket looking for downfield throws; he’d rather tuck and run.”

Solak adds that in a class with stronger quarterbacks, “it’s actually Leonard’s 10.6% scramble rate that leads the pack,” but that “there’s nothing too bad about that” and that “he’s great on the hoof.” However, “he can rob his offense of deep shots in the process.”

“Only 11% of Leonard’s pass attempts this season went 20-plus air yards, which ranked 125th among 158 qualifying passers,” Solak adds. “When pressured, he’s quick to his checkdown, but not in a good way; he’s simply too cautious and unwilling to test downfield coverage unless the window is clearly open.”

Anne Erickson Anne Erickson is an award-winning reporter covering the NFL and college football for Heavy.com. Erickson has years of experience covering the NFL and additional sports, and her work has been published via ESPN, Fox Sports and more. She has interviewed some of the biggest names in sports, including Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff. Erickson also hosts several podcasts and is a Detroit-based radio host. More about Anne Erickson

Read More
,

Detroit Lions Players

Myles Adams's headshot M. Adams
Mitchell Agude's headshot M. Agude
Kyle Allen's headshot K. Allen
Alex Anzalone's headshot A. Anzalone
Terrion Arnold's headshot T. Arnold
Kayode Awosika's headshot K. Awosika
Derrick Barnes's headshot D. Barnes
Jake Bates's headshot J. Bates
Abraham Beauplan's headshot A. Beauplan
Ronnie Bell's headshot R. Bell
Brian Branch's headshot B. Branch
Jack Campbell's headshot J. Campbell
Marcus Davenport's headshot M. Davenport
Taylor Decker's headshot T. Decker
Khalil Dorsey's headshot K. Dorsey
Kingsley Eguakun's headshot K. Eguakun
Jack Fox's headshot J. Fox
Jake Fromm's headshot J. Fromm
Jahmyr Gibbs's headshot J. Gibbs
DaRon Gilbert's headshot D. Gilbert
Graham Glasgow's headshot G. Glasgow
Jared Goff's headshot J. Goff
Antoine Green's headshot A. Green
Erick Hallett's headshot E. Hallett
Hogan Hatten's headshot H. Hatten
Hendon Hooker's headshot H. Hooker
Aidan Hutchinson's headshot A. Hutchinson
Jamarco Jones's headshot J. Jones
Kerby Joseph's headshot K. Joseph
Tom Kennedy's headshot T. Kennedy
Sam LaPorta's headshot S. LaPorta
Roy Lopez's headshot R. Lopez
Nate Lynn's headshot N. Lynn
Avonte Maddox's headshot A. Maddox
Christian Mahogany's headshot C. Mahogany
Giovanni Manu's headshot G. Manu
Brodric Martin's headshot B. Martin
Alim McNeill's headshot A. McNeill
David Montgomery's headshot D. Montgomery
Al-Quadin Muhammad's headshot A. Muhammad
Netane Muti's headshot N. Muti
Michael Niese's headshot M. Niese
Morice Norris's headshot M. Norris
Trevor Nowaske's headshot T. Nowaske
Pat O'Connor's headshot P. O'Connor
Levi Onwuzurike's headshot L. Onwuzurike
Josh Paschal's headshot J. Paschal
Tim Patrick's headshot T. Patrick
Anthony Pittman's headshot A. Pittman
Frank Ragnow's headshot F. Ragnow
Ennis Rakestraw's headshot E. Rakestraw
Kalif Raymond's headshot K. Raymond
D.J. Reader's headshot D. Reader
D.J. Reed's headshot D. Reed
Craig Reynolds's headshot C. Reynolds
Amik Robertson's headshot A. Robertson
Malcolm Rodriguez's headshot M. Rodriguez
Penei Sewell's headshot P. Sewell
Dan Skipper's headshot D. Skipper
Chris Smith's headshot C. Smith
Colby Sorsdal's headshot C. Sorsdal
Amon-Ra St. Brown's headshot A. St. Brown
Loren Strickland's headshot L. Strickland
Grant Stuard's headshot G. Stuard
Stantley Thomas-Oliver's headshot S. Thomas-Oliver
Ezekiel Turner's headshot E. Turner
Isaac Ukwu's headshot I. Ukwu
Sione Vaki's headshot S. Vaki
Jameson Williams's headshot J. Williams
Mekhi Wingo's headshot M. Wingo
Brock Wright's headshot B. Wright
Rock Ya-Sin's headshot R. Ya-Sin
Kenny Yeboah's headshot K. Yeboah
Shane Zylstra's headshot S. Zylstra

Latest Lions News Alerts

Jameson Williams : Should get fifth-year option

The Lions likely will exercise their fifth-year option on Williams this spring, Dave Birkett of the Detroit Free Press reports. The Lions have until May 1 to exercise an option that would guarantee Williams a salary around $15.49 million for 2026. That's well below market rate for a quality No. 2 receiver -- something Williams became in 2024 with a 58-1,001-7 line on 91 targets in 15 regular-season games. While unlikely to average more than 6-to-7 targets per game in an offense loaded with other talented playmakers, Williams should have a similar role this upcoming season under new play caller John Morton, who previously worked for the Lions in 2022 and then served as Denver's pass-game coordinator the past two years. Lions GM Brad Holmes said he'll likely pick up Williams' fifth-year option, but Holmes didn't mention a contract extension the way he did when discussing fellow 2022 first-round pick Aidan Hutchinson.

Comments

Lions Predicted to Make Major QB Move

Notify of
2 Comments
Follow this thread
Oldest
Newest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
2
0
Would love your thoughts, please commentx
()
x