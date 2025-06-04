Lions Predicted to Trade $9.25 Million Starter in Surprise Move

The Detroit Lions have to be serious about their lineup and chemistry going into the 2025 season, because they’re out to prove to the world that their window to get to the Super Bowl hasn’t closed. Teams with as much on the line as the Lions have usually don’t trade veterans, but it’s a move they might make heading into the new season.

One veteran on the Lions’ squad is being talked about as a trade candidate by multiple outlets, simply because if the Lions were to trade any vet this season, he would make the most sense.

In a June 2 feature for Bleacher Report, NFL analyst and expert Gary Davenport lays out a roster of players who he believes may get traded before September, and this Lions player is one of them.

Detroit Lions Could Part With Veteran Cornerback

Davenport singles out 26-year-old Amik Robertson as possible trade bait for the Lions. In the piece, Davenport notes that Robertson “broke his arm in the playoffs last year, but that injury shouldn’t affect his status for 2025. He was a capable player in coverage, posting a passer rating against of under 100 for the third year in a row.”

“Versatile young cornerbacks are coveted commodities, and with Robertson heading into a contract year and unlikely to be part of Detroit’s long-term plans, now could be the time to get some compensation for the sixth-year pro,” Davenport added.

He’s not the only one who thinks Robertson could end up with a different team. If Lions were to make a trade move, Cem Yolbulan of Detroit Jock City on FanSided also names Robertson as the top candidate.

“The Lions have (D.J.) Reed and Terrion Arnold starting on the outside corners. They also used a second-round pick on Ennis Rakestraw Jr. last season,” Yolbulan noted. “Robertson’s path to playing time on the outside is near non-existent. At nickel, the Lions added Avonte Maddox from the Super Bowl winners this offseason.”

He added, “Brian Branch also spends significant time at the slot. Considering the solid season Robertson had last season, the Lions may be wise to move on from him when he has trade value and rely on their secondary depth to make up for the absence.”

Detroit Lions’ 1 Need

Heading into the season, the Lions, of course, need an edge rusher to pair with Aidan Hutchinson. Most Lions fans are, and should, be worried that the Lions don’t really have an answer for this gap in their lineup yet.

In a separate June 2 piece, Alex Ballentine of Bleacher Report points out the Lions’ biggest need as edge rusher.

“The Lions are going to be dealing with quite a bit of brain-drain in 2025. They lost both coordinators in the offseason, and Ben Johnson’s ability to put together an elite offense will be missed. Fortunately, new offensive coordinator John Morton is inheriting a roster that has a lot of answers.

Ballentine also names Ennis Rakestraw Jr. as the top breakout candidate. “Now he’s healthy and already standing out to veteran players like Reed,” Ballentine noted.