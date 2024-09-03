Lions Predicted to Land Pro Bowler from NFC Rival

The Detroit Lions are going into the 2024-25 season strong, but they have some weaknesses in their roster, and a new Bleacher Report feature focuses on every roster’s biggest weaknesses going into Week 1. For the Lions, Bleacher Report’s Scouting Department writes that an apt complement to Aiden Hutchinson may be waiting for them in 2025 free agency.

Josh Sweat of the Philadelphia Eagles Could Help the Lions

In the September 2 article, Bleacher Report name the Lions’ biggest weakness as cornerback, followed by wide receiver, offensive line depth, linebacker and defensive tackle.

The NFL experts at Bleacher Report see an opportunity for the Lions in next year’s draft by bringing on defensive end Josh Sweat of the Philadelphia Eagles. Sweat has been with the Eagles since 2018.

Sweat, an Eagles fourth-round pick, played 17 games last season and has played 88 games over his NFL career, according to ESPN. He had 6.5 sacks last season and 35.0 sacks over his career. He made a Pro Bowl appearance in 2021.

“With Marcus Davenport only on a one-year deal and John Cominsky being an impending free agent, Detroit will be looking for another defensive end to play on the other side of Aidan Hutchinson this offseason,” they noted. “Sweat should pique the organization’s interest as he fits its brand of physical football and is a well-rounded player. The 27-year-old, who turns 28 in March, has racked up 35 career sacks and 45 TFL in six seasons.”

As for a more immediate solution to the Lions’ weaknesses, Bleacher Report suggests the team snag free agent Jalen Mills.

“The Lions’ need for a cornerback was well-documented this offseason and while the front office made several additions, it couldn’t hurt to throw one more player into the mix especially while Emmanuel Moseley is on injured reserve,” they said about the defensive back. “Mills would be a good target since he has the versatility to cover the boundary or the slot and can play safety if needed.”

Wide Receiver Help in the 2025 NFL Draft

Looking way ahead to the 2025 NFL Draft, Bleacher Report’s Scouting Department suggests that wide receiver Evan Stewart of Oregon would make for a solid addition to the team.

“Barring Jameson Williams having a breakout campaign, Brad Holmes will likely be looking for a wide receiver in the draft to complement Amon-Ra St. Brown,” they wrote. “Stewart should be on Holmes’ radar as he can line up out wide and create separation.”

They added, “As a route-runner, Stewart changes directions and levels quickly to generate ample natural separation.”

Bleacher Report also predicted that Detroit Lions defensive tackle Alim McNeill could end up with the Pittsburgh Steelers next season.

“Alim McNeill will be the top interior defensive lineman on the market if the Lions don’t sign him,” they wrote, adding that he graded out as the seventh overall interior defender in PFF’s rankings for the 2024-25 season. They add that McNeill “would carry on the tradition of elite defensive tackles in Pittsburgh.”

The Lions’ regular season begins on Sunday, September 8, at 8:20 p.m. Eastern time at Ford Field in Detroit against the Los Angeles Rams.