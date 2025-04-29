Lions’ Report Card; Compilation Of Analysts’ Grades On Detroit

The Detroit Lions have become famous for going against the grain as far as pre draft grade are concerned. If general manager Brad Holmes and head coach Dan Campbell like you, you’re going to be a Lion. The duo has proved time and time again that they do not care where the analysts believe a player should go.

Last weekend was no different. The team drafted Tyleik Williams late in the first round, despite a consensus second round grade around the league. The team turned heads again in the third round, trading up 32 picks to get Arkansas’ receiver Isaac TeSlaa at pick number 72.

Despite the perceived “reaches”, the Lions landed pretty good grades across the board. Some believe this is because the Lions stuck to their proven formula, as USA Today’s Nate Davis put it, “Did DT Tyleik Williams seem like a bit of a reach at the end of Round 1? Maybe … but you tell Holmes and Campbell they’re wrong.”

The analysts were split, with ESPN and The Ringer delivering a pair of C+’s, while Pro Football Network awarded the NFC North champions a near perfect B+. Overall, based on the grades from seven different analysts, the Lions finished the 2025 NFL Draft with a GPA of 2.8.

Reasoning Behind The Highest Grades Given

Pro Football Network was the highest grade I found on the Detroit Lions haul, awarding a B+. The website was high on the first round pick, combating the criticism with notes of the prospects raw athleticism. The source was also high on the teams two additions on the offensive line, highlighting a pathway to both players starting roles.

“The Isaac TeSlaa selection was an underrated pick,” wrote PFN. “He’s a natural talent who needs to expand his route tree, but he’s a high-level athlete with great size and run-after-catch ability. With some development, he has the tools to become a WR3 in the Lions’ offense… Holmes came away with a haul that features a good mix of NFL-readiness and potential.”

What The Critics Had To Say

ESPN’s Mel Kiper Jr. was one of the authors behind a C+ awarded. This grade can mainly be attributed to what he believes was a first round blunder. His article highlighted the immense first round talent at the edge rusher position, and the lack of quarterback pressures contributed to Williams last season. But most of all, Kiper questioned the teams decision to trade up for TeSlaa.

“Detroit’s most questionable move, though, was trading up from No. 102 to No. 70 to take receiver Isaac TeSlaa,” wrote Kiper. “Good player, but he was ranked No. 149 overall on my board. I count 12 receivers ranked above him who were still available — and nine of them still would have been there at the Lions’ original slot. To make the aggressive move up the board, Detroit forked over two 2026 third-rounders.”

The other C+ came from The Ringer’s Chad Kelly. Kelly was also taken aback by the decision to move so much capital for the Arkansas receiver, but he was a fan of many of the teams day three moves.

“The Lions are nothing if not extremely on brand,” wrote Kelly. “The Fighting Dan Campbells looked to continue beefing up their trenches, adding Ohio State defensive tackle Tyleik Williams in the first round. The former Buckeye is big and physical, bringing disruptive power to the interior defensive line, and should help the team dominate on early downs.”