Lions Reveal Exciting Jared Goff News

During the offseason, the Detroit Lions have announced some exciting news about franchise quarterback Jared Goff.

The Detroit Lions have been licking their wounds since falling in the playoffs to the Washington Commanders, but they say time heals all wounds, and things are looking brighter. Since then, the team has switched up their coaching staff, signing some players and let others go.

Now, franchise quarterback Jared Goff has revealed some exciting news that will give Lions followers an inside look at his life in the NFL.

Detroit Lions QB Jared Goff Gets Tapped for Netflix Show

Netflix’s popular “Quarterback” series will return for a new season and is scheduled to premiere in July. One of the three quarterbacks being followed in the series will be none other than Goff.

Goff’s appearance on the show follows Lions star Amon-Ra St. Brown being chosen to appear in the similar show, “Receiver,” last year. That series followed St. Brown and the Lions’ historic run to the NFC Championship, where they sadly fell to the San Francisco 49ers.

This time around, the show will follow Goff during the Lions 15-2 2024 season. While Goff played some of his best football during the regular season, since the playoffs ended so suddenly and surprisingly, it’ll probably be a tear-jerker to watch that part of the series. But, it should be interesting to get an inside look at how the Lions were handing their fantastic regular season.

In addition to Goff, the other quarterbacks selected to appear on this upcoming season are Joe Burrow of the Bengals and Kirk Cousins of the Falcons. Of the quarterbacks, Goff was the only one who made it to the playoffs. Burrow and the Bengals had a solid season, but they finished 9-8 and third in their division, while Cousins was benched during his season.

Series Follows Goff As He ‘Leads the Lions on the Cusp of Reaching the Super Bowl’

An official description for Netflix states, “The series follows Joe Burrow in his fifth season with the Cincinnati Bengals, leading a team that has high expectations despite a rocky start. Over in Detroit, Jared Goff leads the Lions on the cusp of reaching the Super Bowl, doing whatever he can to make that dream come true.”

The statement adds, “Kirk Cousins, who left the Minnesota Vikings after a torn Achilles in 2023, returns to Quarterback for a second season. Starting fresh with the Atlanta Falcons in his 13th year playing professional football, Cousins has a chance to build on his legacy with a new team in an unfamiliar division.”

While Lions fans are likely excited to see Goff, Jayna Bardahl of the New York Times notes, “Perhaps the most intriguing member of the new cast is Burrow, whose 2024-25 season was among his best. Burrow was the AP Comeback Player of the Year, recovering from a wrist injury that ended his 2023 season to lead the league in passing yards (4,918) and touchdowns (43). But the Bengals’ season ended in a dud as they missed out on a playoff berth.”

This is actually Cousins’ second time on the show, since he first appeared on the series in season one when he was with the Vikings.

Quarterback is produced by NFL Films, Omaha Productions and 2PM Productions.

