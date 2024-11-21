Lions ‘Should Absolutely Consider’ Signing Super Bowl Champ from 49ers

The Detroit Lions are favorites when it comes to teams that could make the Super Bowl this season, but that doesn’t mean they’re above improving on their team and bringing in new talent.

Looking ahead, Matt Holder of Bleacher Report has a suggestion for the Lions. In Bleacher Report’s November 18 feature on prioritizing every roster’s biggest weaknesses ahead of Week 12, he recommends bringing on a particular player from the San Francisco 49ers, who has appeared in two Super Bowls, to help beef up the Lions’ squad.

Lions Should Snag the 49ers’ ‘High-Level Starter’

In the feature, Holder says the Detroit Lions should jump on the chance to sign cornerback Charvarius Ward from the San Francisco 49ers during 2025 free agency. He also lists cornerback as the No. 1 need for the Lions at the moment, followed by edge-rusher, offensive line depth, wide receiver depth and left guard.

“The Lions took several stabs at the cornerback position this past offseason, trading for Carlton Davis and using early draft picks on Terrion Arnold and Ennis Rakestraw Jr. However, secondary play has still been one of Detroit’s few weaknesses in 2024,” he noted. “Add in the fact that Davis will be a free agent in the spring, and the Lions absolutely should consider its cornerback options on the open market.”

Holder added, “Signing San Francisco 49ers cornerback Charvarius Ward would be a win for any team with Super Bowl aspirations. He’s a high-level starter on the perimeter and has a wealth of postseason experience, having appeared in Super Bowls for both the 49ers and the Kansas City Chiefs.”

Holder also suggests picking up EDGE JT Tuimoloau from Ohio State in the 2025 NFL Draft, stating that he “would be a terrific draft target for Detroit. He has the skills to bolster the pass rush while fitting right in with the Lions’ aggressive run defense.”

The Detroit Lions Are Looking Good

Aside from the suggestions on beefing up the Lions’ squad, Holder throws some praise at the team.

“Are the Detroit Lions the best team in the NFL right now? They just might be,” he stated in the piece. “There’s still room for improvement on defense, but when the offense is playing as it did during Sunday’s 52-6 romp over the Jacksonville Jaguars, it doesn’t matter.” With that in mind, Holder actually suggests that right now, the Lions don’t need to change anything. “Could we see the Lions scour the free-agent market and other practice squads for veteran depth ahead of the postseason? Sure, but there’s little reason for Detroit to make any significant moves right now,” he wrote. “The Lions keep finding ways to win, even when they aren’t playing flawlessly, and they addressed their biggest need at the trade deadline,” he added. “While recent addition Za’Darius Smith won’t outright replace Aidan Hutchinson (broken leg), he’s better than any player the Lions may find available in mid-November.”