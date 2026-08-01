Lions Make Splash By Signing All-Pro Super Bowl Champion

The Detroit Lions have depth at the linebacker position, as they’re led by the likes of Jack Campbell, Derrick Barnes, and Malcolm Rodriguez. However, general manager Brad Holmes took another step on Saturday by supplementing that depth with a notable name.

According to multiple reports, the Lions are signing former Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Devin White to a one-year contract.

White started all 17 games for the Raiders last season, recording 174 tackles (third in the NFL), 11 tackles for loss, and one interception. He won the Super Bowl with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Super Bowl LV, helping to defeat the Kansas City Chiefs.

The Detroit Lions Have Signed All-Pro Former Super Bowl Winning Linebacker Devin White From The Raiders

White, a Louisiana native, played college football at LSU, and would amass 133 tackles in his sophomore season. Not only did his number of tackles lead lead the Southeastern Conference that season, but it was also the fourth most in school history. He also became the very first SEC player to earn Defensive Player of the Week honors four times in a single campaign.

Entering the NFL Draft, he was selected in the first round (fifth overall) in 2019 by the Buccaneers, with whom he’d begin his career.

White overcame an early-season MCL sprain to put together a standout rookie campaign, emerging as one of Tampa Bay’s top defensive playmakers. Overall, he racked up 91 tackles with 2.5 sacks, three forced fumbles, four fumble recoveries, a pair of defensive touchdowns, and an interception while earning NFC Defensive Rookie of the Month honors twice and a spot on the PFWA All-Rookie Team.

The next season, he was a major factor in Tampa Bay’s title run, recording 38 tackles, two fumble recoveries, and two interceptions in three postseason games. His playoff performance was highlighted by a game-sealing interception of Kansas City quarterback Patrick Mahomes in Super Bowl LV, and he was later voted No. 28 on the NFL Top 100 Players of 2021.

But he would later request a trade from the Buccaneers in 2023 amidst contract negotiation difficulties. He eventually signed a contract with the Philadelphia Eagles, but never saw action with them. He later signed with the Houston Texans and played in seven games with them in 2024.

In March of last year, he signed a one-year deal with the Raiders, where he played the 2025 season.