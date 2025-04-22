Lions Star Bolts for Ben Johnson and Bears in Latest Prediction

The Detroit Lions are prepping for the 2025 NFL Draft, but as always, there are deals being made outside the draft, too. This time around, there’s one Lions player who is coming up on his fifth-year option soon.

That guy is Jameson Williams. In a recent post on social media, Williams sent the message, “Stay sucka free,” leading some to think he’s having a difficult time making a deal with the Lions.

Detroit Lions WR Jameson Williams Could End Up With a Foe

Williams is a fan favorite for the Lions, but they already have a big contract with wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown, so it might be tough to give Williams the kind of money he deserves. They have until May 1 to decide if they will pick up his fifth-year option, so the clock is ticking.

Williams had a stellar season in 2024, clocking more than 1,000 receiving yards. But, if Detroit decides they can’t pay up, where could he land?

It would hurt to see him go to a rival in the NFC North, but NFL analyst and expert Bryan DeArdo of CBS Sports thinks it could happen. In a feature published April 22, DeArdo makes it clear that he believes it would make sense to see Williams go to the Chicago Bears.

“This makes a ton of sense except for the fact that the Lions and Bears share a division, so it’s hard to envision Detroit trading anyone — much less a talented wideout like Williams — to a division rival,” he stated. “But if the Lions were willing to do this, there aren’t many teams that make more sense for Williams than Chicago.” Ouch.

So, why would it make sense? It goes without saying that part of the reason is because the Lions’ former offensive coordinator is new Bears head coach Ben Johnson, so Johnson knowns how to bring the best out of Williams.

“The Bears did make some additions to their receivers room via free agency (most notably signing former Commanders slot receiver Olamide Zaccheaus), but they could use more reinforcements in an effort to bring out the best in second-year QB Caleb Williams,” DeArdo added.

More Trade Destinations

DeArdo also names a few landing spots that are not as hurtful as seeing Williams go to a major rival: Raiders, Cowboys, Saints and Cardinals.

He has the Raiders as the most expected landing spot following Chicago, explaining that “Las Vegas needs a receiver, so adding Williams would make a lot of sense for Pete Carroll’s team.” Vegas, of course, has a new head coach in Carroll, and he’s trying to rebuild the team from the ground up. They also have a new quarterback in Geno Smith, so adding Williams could be an interesting combination.

“Williams would be another new weapon for a Raiders offense that traded for QB Geno Smith this offseason and is also expected to add Ashton Jeanty with the No. 6 overall pick in the draft,” DeArdo said. “Las Vegas has more work to do as far as building their offense, but adding Williams and Jeanty over the next week would certainly be a good start.”