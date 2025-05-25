Lions Star Gets Disrespected in Pre-Season Ranking

Pre-season predictions and rankings should really be taken lightly, because nobody has a glass ball to see into the future. One player can look like the absolute strongest player in his position in May but fall quickly once the season kicks off. The Detroit Lions know this well.

Even so, it feels good if one of your team’s players makes the cut on a best-of list heading into the season. In a May 21 piece for PFF, Trevor Sikkema breaks down the best wide receivers in the league, and while two Lions made the cut, neither of them were in tier one.

Detroit Lions Heavyweight Barely Misses Tier 1

Wide receivers can be some of the most underappreciated roles in the NFL. “Wide receiver remains one of the most dynamic and scheme-shaping roles in the modern game,” Sikkema states in the piece. “From versatile slot threats to dominant outside weapons, the league’s best receivers bring unique skill sets that demand defensive attention and elevate quarterback play.”

So, Sikkema has ranked the best wide receivers in the NFL in 2025, using a “combination of advanced data, film evaluation and scheme analysis, this list highlights the top 32 wide receivers entering the 2025 NFL season.”

No. 1 is A.J. Brown of the Philadelphia Eagles. It’s difficult to argue with that pick.

“Brown dominates defensive backs across the board, but his success against single coverage is especially notable,” Sikkema said. “He earned the highest receiving grade versus single coverage in 2024 (96.6) and leads the league in that category over the past three seasons (2022–24) with a 97.0 grade. He can win in every way, against any defense.”

Detroit Lions star Amon-Ra St. Brown came in at No. 4 on the tally, just into the second tier. Honestly, it feels like he should have been in the first tier, but Sikkema has some glowing things to say about St. Brown, regardless.

“No receiver in the league has a higher cumulative WAR (1.70) or better single-season average WAR since 2022 (0.56) than St. Brown,” Sikkema states in the piece. “While his lower average depth of target suggests some of his production is scheme-driven, he remains an ideal piece to build an offense around, as Detroit has done.”

Jameson Williams also made the cut at No. 32.

Detroit Lions’ Biggest Need of 2025

In a May 22 feature for Bleacher Report, Alex Ballentine names every team’s roster needs and trade assets going into the new season.

For the Lions, he makes the obvious comment of the team still needing an edge rusher to pair with Aidan Hutchinson.

“Defensively, it still feels like this team is one solid edge-rusher away from being complete,” he states. “With Aidan Hutchinson coming off an injury it’s hard to feel like that position group is complete.”

He also names Jameson Williams as the top trade asset. His prediction for the Lions is pretty ominous.

“Dan Campbell is about to get tested in a way we haven’t seen in his head coaching career,” he states. “Brain drain always comes for the best coaching staffs in the league and he’ll have to weather the storm of losing both offensive coordinator Ben Johnson and defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn in the same offseason”