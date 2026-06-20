Lions’ Terrion Arnold Reacts to Potentially Facing Make-or-Break 2026 NFL Season

This fall could be put up or shut up time for Detroit Lions cornerback Terrion Arnold. The former first-round pick is entering his third NFL campaign, and the Lions will have to decide his fifth-year option next spring.

Arnold, though, isn’t looking at it that way.

The cornerback admitted that the 2026 season is important for him. But according to Arnold, that’s because every year in the league is critical.

“That’s kind of like the narrative the media puts on it. But for me, I feel like every year is a make-or-break year,” Branch told reporters at minicamp on June 17. “Just like, when you go out there and you have to perform under pressure and certain circumstances, players grow every year.

“When I go out there and play, I don’t treat it as it’s a make or break year. Every game is a win-or-lose game. Every play, every down, it means something. So when I go in there, I treat it as, ‘Every day will be a make-or-break day.'”

The Lions selected Arnold at No. 24 overall in the first round of the 2024 NFL Draft. In two seasons, he has started 22 of 24 contests, posting 91 combined tackles with 18 pass defenses and one interception.

Arnold ended last season on injured reserve because of a shoulder ailment. The cornerback underwent surgery at the end of December.