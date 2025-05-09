Lions Named Top Landing Spot for Pro Bowl DE After Surprise Release

The Detroit Lions have put considerable effort into finding a competent pass rusher to line up opposite Aidan Hutchinson, but found only mixed results.

Another big opportunity may have fallen into their lap this week.

The Lions have been named as a top landing spot for veteran edge rusher Jadeveon Clowney, who was released by the Carolina Panthers this week. The 32-year-old is expected to have some interest in free agency, but the Lions could emerge as a top contender.

Jadeveon Clowney Could Help Super Bowl Push in Detroit

Reporter Ayrton Ostly of USA Today noted that the Lions were hit hard by injuries last season, including Hutchinson who went down with a season-ending leg fracture in October. Marcus Davenport also saw his season shortened by injury, leaving the team very shorthanded to end the season.

Ostly suggested that Clowney could be a good fit in Detroit, a team looking to make a Super Bowl push in 2025.

“Detroit is making another push for a championship in 2025 and spent their top draft pick on the interior defensive line by selecting Tyleik Williams in Round 1,” Ostly wrote. “They know the trenches lead the way on both sides of the ball so getting another veteran presence in the rotation could be a good safeguard against injury.”

Ostly added that Clowney “fits the mold” of the type of edge rusher the Lions like, while his 6-foot-5, 266-pound frame would also be a solid addition in run support.

Rookie Defensive Lineman Has Big Opportunity

Williams could also take on a big role with the Lions in the coming season. The rookie is coming off a strong season at Ohio State, where defensive line coach Larry Johnson saw big potential in him.