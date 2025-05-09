Lions Named Top Landing Spot for Pro Bowl DE After Surprise Release

The Detroit Lions have put considerable effort into finding a competent pass rusher to line up opposite Aidan Hutchinson, but found only mixed results.
Another big opportunity may have fallen into their lap this week.
The Lions have been named as a top landing spot for veteran edge rusher Jadeveon Clowney, who was released by the Carolina Panthers this week. The 32-year-old is expected to have some interest in free agency, but the Lions could emerge as a top contender.
Jadeveon Clowney Could Help Super Bowl Push in Detroit
Reporter Ayrton Ostly of USA Today noted that the Lions were hit hard by injuries last season, including Hutchinson who went down with a season-ending leg fracture in October. Marcus Davenport also saw his season shortened by injury, leaving the team very shorthanded to end the season.
Ostly suggested that Clowney could be a good fit in Detroit, a team looking to make a Super Bowl push in 2025.
“Detroit is making another push for a championship in 2025 and spent their top draft pick on the interior defensive line by selecting Tyleik Williams in Round 1,” Ostly wrote. “They know the trenches lead the way on both sides of the ball so getting another veteran presence in the rotation could be a good safeguard against injury.”
Ostly added that Clowney “fits the mold” of the type of edge rusher the Lions like, while his 6-foot-5, 266-pound frame would also be a solid addition in run support.
Rookie Defensive Lineman Has Big Opportunity
Williams could also take on a big role with the Lions in the coming season. The rookie is coming off a strong season at Ohio State, where defensive line coach Larry Johnson saw big potential in him.
“Don’t get me wrong, I’m not saying he’s Aaron Donald, but you know, his movement skills, how he can be able to change directions — Aaron Donald is really good at going, you know, what we call, ‘Jab-Ole’ inside-outside,” Johnson said, via the team’s official website. “And then he can go power. I think Tyleik has the same kind of movement because he can go power, he can go finesse up the field if you give him the opportunity.”
Johnson added that Williams has a very high football IQ and will likely be a quick study under Lions coach Dan Campbell.
“You can tell he’s a student of the game,” Johnson said. “He’s very coachable. You give it to him one time, he’s got it. I think that’s what makes him different. He really is.
“He has a chance to advance his skill set because he knew how to play hard. I think that’s important for young players to understand, when you can play hard and then grasp technique at the same time, you can really advance your skill set very fast. That’s what Tyleik did. That’s why he’s in his position today.”
The Lions also get a big boost with the return of Hutchinson, who was already on track to return to the field had the team advanced to the Super Bowl last season.
