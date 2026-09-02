Ex-Lions Safety Handed Second NFL Suspension in the Last Year

Former Detroit Lions safety Tracy Walker III’s NFL comeback bid just got even steeper.

The veteran was handed a punishment from the NFL as he continues to search for a new team, NFL reporter Aaron Wilson shared on Tuesday.

“NFL suspended free agent defensive back Tracy Walker for first three games of season,” Wilson shared in a post on X.

This marks the second time in the last year that Walker was punished by the NFL, forcing him to wait until October to continue his comeback bid.

Tracy Walker III’s Suspension Not Clear

It was not yet clear exactly why Walker was suspended, but the notice from the NFL noted it was for “conduct detrimental to the league.” The veteran defensive back was suspended 12 games last year for violating the league’s gambling policy, keeping him out until the end of November.

Walker came into the NFL as a third-round pick of the Lions in 2018, spending six seasons in Detroit and earning a three-year, $25 million suspension. But he suffered a torn Achilles early in the 2022 season, playing only three games that year.

He returned the next season, appearing in 17 games with six starts, but has not played in the NFL since the end of the 2023 season.

Walker spent part of the 2024 season on the San Francisco 49ers‘ practice squad, but did not return to the NFL after his suspension last year.

Lions Face Secondary Woes to Start 2026 NFL Season

Walker’s injury was part of the impetus for the Lions to improve their secondary, leading to the additions of Brian Branch and Kerby Joseph.

The Lions will be without both to start the 2026 season, placing both Branch and Joseph on the Reserve/PUP list on Sunday. Both will miss at least the first four games of the season, though general manager Brad Holmes said he was confident both would eventually be able to return.

“We still have confidence that they can come back, you just can’t really give an exact timeline,” Holmes said on Wednesday, via ESPN. “But, yeah, they’re both here, they’re rehabbing, they’re working hard, just can’t offer a timeline but yeah, the hope is to have both of them back soon.”

The Lions also face a long-term decision on Branch, who is eligible for a contract extension. Holmes said both Branch and tight end Sam LaPorta, also up for an extension, are important pieces of the team’s future.

“We still want to keep those guys around,” Holmes said. “Those plans hadn’t changed. There’s a couple factors that we still gotta sort through, but in terms of us wanting those guys around, absolutely. Hopefully, we can get that done.”