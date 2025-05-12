Lions Get Unfortunate News on Upcoming Season

The Detroit Lions are considered one of the strongest teams going into the 2025 season, which is great, but that also means that all eyes will be on Dan Campbell and company come September. This will be a very interesting year for the Lions, since it will mark their first without offensive coordinator Ben Johnson, who went to the Chicago Bears, and defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn, who is with the Jets.

Ahead of the new season, the NFL has posted the predicted “strength of schedule” for all 32 NFL teams. Similar to earlier reports that have surfaced on the difficulty of schedules for 2025, the Detroit Lions are named as having one of the most difficult schedules in the league. Can’t a team catch a break?

Detroit Lions and Their 2025 Strength of Schedule

The Detroit Lions can handle a lot, so a tough schedule isn’t going to scare the team. They’ve got Jared Goff, Amon-Ra St. Brown and a slew of gritty players who can handle anything. But, it’s not the best situation to be stuck with a really difficult schedule.

According to the NFL’s post with Caesars Sports, the Lions are tied for having the second most difficult schedule in the NFL for 2025. Sure, Detroit had a good season in 2025, but did they really deserve that?

It could be worse. The Lions could be the New York Giants. Despite having one of the worst records in the NFL for 2024, the Giants have the most difficult schedule for next season. Based on opponent winning percentage from last year, the Giants will have the toughest opponents, followed by the Bears and the Lions, who are both tied at No. 2.

Looking at the easy schedules for 2025, the San Francisco 49ers have the easiest schedule in the league. The New Orleans Saints and New England Patriots also have among the easiest schedules for 2025.

For those wondering how the Giants got handed such a doozie of a schedule despite being tied for the worst record in the NFL last season, it’s because of the collective performance of the NFC North during the 2024 season. That’s also why the Bears, Lions, Green Bay Packers and Minnesota Vikings all have more difficult schedules. They say life isn’t always fair, and for the Giants, this is very much the case.

Reaction to the NFL Strength of Schedule

Not surprisingly, followers took to X to comment on the NFL’s post with the 2025 strength of schedule. Some of them noticed that the 49ers were given an easy schedule and said that was expected.

“League giving 49ers easiest SOS, what a shock,” one follower stated on X. “Niners superbowl here we come,” another stated.

Some followers commented on the New York Giants having the toughest schedule for 2025. “It’s not a shock that the Giants have the hardest,” one follower stated. “What did the Giants do to deserve this?!” another said along with a skull emoji. “Really had to give the Giants the hardest schedule? Bad enough already…” another stated.

The NFL season will launch with the NFL Kickoff Game on Thursday, September 4, featuring the Philadelphia Eagles against the Dallas Cowboys.