Lions Officially Part Ways With Versatile Safety

The Detroit Lions dealt with multiple injuries at safety this offseason. The team saw another safety go down during training camp in third-year player Loren Strickland.

On Wednesday, the Lions officially cut ties with Strickland.

According to the NFL transaction wire, Detroit waived Strickland with an injury settlement. The move came two days after the Lions first waived the safety with an injury designation.

Strickland cleared waivers to revert back to the Lions injured reserve. But he’s now officially a free agent and able to sign with a new team when fully healthy.

Strickland played nine games for Detroit from 2024-25. In two contests during the 2025 campaign, he had two combined tackles.

During the 2024 draft process, Strickland received praise for his defensive versatility. He also played on special teams.

“Strickland, at a minimum, will become a special teams ace and bash brother with fellow rookie Sione Vaki,” wrote SB Nation’s Pride of Detroit’s Al Karsten in August 2024. “On the defensive side of the ball, Strickland provides a versatile depth piece as a hybrid safety-nickel defender.”

Lions Waive Safety Loren Strickland With Injury Settlement

Strickland’s injury remains undisclosed. But it’s not serious enough that the safety doesn’t see returning this fall a possibility.

Had Strickland remained on Detroit’s IR, he would have been out for the season.

Strickland mostly played special teams in his Lions tenure. In 2025, he lined up for 14 defensive snaps and 33 on special teams. Strickland played 78 special teams snaps in 2024.

Over the past two seasons, he was back and forth between the team’s active roster and practice squad.

The two tackles he’s registered during his career came during the same game. He had one solo and one assist on Monday Night Football in Week 7 last season.

Strickland played his final two college seasons at Ball State. As a senior, he registered 31 combined tackles, including two for loss, two pass defenses, one sack and one forced fumble.

Detroit Safety Depth Entering Week 2 of NFL Preseason

Strickland is hardly the only safety injury the Lions have gone through this preseason. The team is still in a holding pattern with veterans Brian Branch and Kerby Joseph. Both players have been on the PUP list since the start of training camp.

Without both safeties, the Lions have turned to newcomers Chuck Clark and Christian Izien for a majority of the repetitions.

Strickland wasn’t likely to push for a starting role even in the event Branch and/or Joseph aren’t ready for Week 1. But if not for the injury, Strickland could have been part of the temporary solution.

The Lions also have Thomas Harper, Avonte Maddox and Dan Jackson at safety on the training camp roster.

Detroit will get another chance to see its depth on the field for a game this weekend. The Lions will host the Washington Commanders on Saturday, August 22. Kickoff is set for 12 pm ET.