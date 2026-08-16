Lions Cut Roster Hopeful After Preseason Injury

The Detroit Lions made two roster moves. They waived running back Kyle Robichaux and safety Loren Strickland with injury designations. The team also added running back Trayveon Williams and cornerback Ekow Boye-Doe.

Robichaux played 21 offensive snaps and added 11 snaps on special teams. He had eight carries for 31 yards in the game but suffered a foot injury. Campbell said he was not optimistic but did not know the severity. Now, it has come out that he has a broken bone in his foot.

Strickland played 11 special teams and nine defensive snaps. Dan Campbell noted after the game that he had an injury, but he said he was optimistic. However, he did not provide details about what the injury was.

Strickland is the most notable, as he was making a push for the roster.

Detroit Lions Release Loren Strickland and Kyle Robichaux, Signing Trayveon Williams and Ekow Boye-Doe

Strickland was a UDFA in 2023 who was trying to stick around for four seasons. He spent his first year in the NFL on the Lions’ practice squad, but was called up to play for the team in seven games during his second year with the team.

Then, last year, he was called up to the active roster for two games. Overall, he played 111 special teams snaps and 13 defensive snaps for the Lions.

With the team signing a cornerback to replace him, the safety depth chart gets more defined.

Brian Branch and Kerby Joseph will start the year on the PUP. Chuck Clark and Avonte Maddox will start in their place. Then, the team has Christian Izien, who is a hybrid between slot and safety.

To fill out the room, the Lions have Thomas Harper and Dan Jackson. Jackson was competing with Strickland for a final roster spot, but appears to have an inside track now.

Lions Add Two Players To Training Camp Competition

Williams has bounced around the NFL and could be a name to stick on the practice squad due to the injuries in the room. Still, he was signed late in camp and was only added because most of the players expected to make the team are banged up. Once they return, his spot is in jeopardy.

Boye-Doe was a UDFA in 2023. He spent his first year with the Chiefs and played six games on the active roster. However, he has not made an active roster since then. In 2024, he was with the New York Giants on their practice squad. In 2025, he was with the Arizona Cardinals on their practice squad.

Then, this offseason, he was with the DC Defenders. Now, he is looking to stick around. However, he is coming on late and does not have a strong track record. He could be around to fill the training camp rotations.

The Lions are releasing a player who was on the bubble to make the team, and signing someone with a small chance to stick around is great news for the names already on the roster. We will see if they can lock down their jobs in the second preseason game.