Dan Campbell Gives Updates On Injured Lions After Preseason Opener

The Detroit Lions had three notable injuries coming away from their preseason opener against the Cincinnati Bengals. Ennis Rakestraw was the biggest name to go down, as he is competing for a starting spot. However, head coach Dan Campbell was optimistic about him.

Meanwhile, defensive tackle Mekhi Wingo and safety Loren Strickland both suffered injuries as they make their cases to stick on the 53-man roster. Wingo appeared to have suffered a concussion. Campbell noted he got his bell rung. Campbell was not as clear on the injury to Strickland, but he appeared to be positive.

It appears to be a leg injury for Stickland, although Campbell was not specific.

Detroit Lions Lose Two Players Competing For Roster Spots To Injury

It will be tough for Wingo to come back in time for the second preseason game. As long as the concussion is mild, he should be back in time for the preseason finale. He could be playing for his roster spot in that game.

The Lions are much deeper, and while Wingo is only entering his third season, the former sixth-round pick played just 59 snaps in his second NFL season. That was down from 176 snaps the year prior. The room should be stronger this year, too.

Levi Onwuzurike is back from his ACL injury. Both Alim McNeil and Tyliek Williams played last year, but McNeil should be healthier, and Williams is now entering his second NFL season, so he should be better.

Both Tyler Lacy and Ahmed Hassanein will play outside and along the interior, giving them depth. Then, the Lions drafted Skyler Gil-Howard in the sixth round this season. That does not include Chris Smith, Myles Adams, Jay Tuefele, and Ben Stille.

If Wingo does not show signs of progress, they cannot guarantee keeping him. He would continue the run of rough outcomes from the 2024 draft class this year.

Stickland Is Competing in Deep Safety Room

The team is optimistic about the return of Strickland, but he is going to have a tough time navigating the safety room as well. They are leaning into the depth with Brian Branch and Kerby Joseph injured.

Avonte Maddox and Chuck Clark are expected to start. Then, Thomas Harper, Dan Jackson, and Stickland will all compete for the last spot.

Strickland was a UDFA in 2024 and has been on the Lions for the past two seasons. He only has 192 defensive snaps, but he has 111 special teams snaps on top of that.

Still, Harper played 482 snaps for the Lions on defense last season and added 68 special teams snaps. Strickland needed a big preseason to knock him off. Jackson was a rookie UDFA last season. He got hurt so early in training camp that the team did not get to see what he could bring.

If Strickland does miss time, it could be Jackson who is pushing him. The status of both Wingo and Strickland will be monitored all week. Neither are a lock to play in the second preseason game.