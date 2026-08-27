Lions’ Dan Campbell Sends Strong Message to QB Luke Altmyer as Roster Cuts Loom

As every team will, the Detroit Lions have difficult decisions to make with their roster this weekend. One of the more intriguing choices the team faces is at quarterback behind starter Jared Goff.

Undrafted rookie free agent Luke Altmyer is competing for the backup job in his first NFL training camp. Training camp addition and veteran Josh Dobbs is Detroit’s other option.

Two days before the quarterbacks play in the Lions 2026 preseason finale, head coach Dan Campbell indirectly challenged Altmyer, sharing what the signal-caller needs to show in the game to earn the QB2 job.

“Consistency. Just play good, smart football. We don’t need some wild throws, whatever. Be able to run the offense, be efficient, make smart decisions even if that means you are punting the ball. That will be the most important thing,” Campbell told reporters Thursday. “We don’t want to wild plays and then there’s an ill-advised throw across the middle for an interception. Those won’t get it done.

“Just be smart. Take what’s there. Run the offense and that will go a long way. Consistency.”

Altmyer threw two interceptions in his preseason debut on August 13 against the Cincinnati Bengals. He also completed 13 of 22 passes for 130 yards with a touchdown in the game.

Last Saturday versus the Washington Commanders, Altmyer was 9-for-13 with 86 yards

Dan Campbell Shares the Value in Experienced QB2

When training camp began, Altmyer was going to be Detroit’s QB3 if he made the roster. The Lions had Goff and backup Teddy Bridgewater behind center on the depth chart.

But Bridgewater abruptly retired the weekend prior to Detroit’s first preseason game. To replace him, the Lions added Josh Dobbs.

That significantly changed how Campbell managed the quarterbacks this month. Altmyer has seen a lot of preseason repetitions. As the month went, the team increased repetitions for Dobbs.

A 31-year-old veteran, Dobbs brings nearly a decade of NFL experience with six different teams to the table. It’s the kind of resume that Campbell admitted Thursday that he prefers in his backup quarterback.

“You would like that because those guys have played. There’s real reps,” Campbell said of having a veteran backup signal-caller. “They’ve been under real fire in real football games. That is important.”

However, Campbell threw Altmyer a bone at the end of his answer about experienced backup quarterbacks.

“But, but, that’s not the end all, be all either. If you think if there’s someone to work with here, and that he has shown enough progress. And [if] he’s only going to get better, then we don’t close our eyes to that either.”

The Lions signed Altmyer as a priority free agent after the 2026 NFL Draft. As a senior at Illinois last season, Altmyer completed 67.4% of his passes for3,007 yards. He averaged 8.2 yards per pass with 22 touchdowns and only five interceptions.