Lions Catch Major Break as Saints’ All-Pro Starter Could Miss Week 1

After months of offseason moves, roster upgrades, and preparation, things are starting to get serious for the Detroit Lions with their Week 1 game taking place against the New Orleans Saints. The Lions are set to host the Saints at Ford Field Stadium on September 13. Before the season opener, the Black and Gold have been hit with an untimely injury blow, making it an advantage for Dan Campbell.

“Saints RB Alvin Kamara is expected to be sidelined for at least the next month due to a sprained MCL, per a source,” wrote the senior NFL analyst Adam Schefter on X.

Kamara, who joined the franchise in 2017, has been a key starter for the Saints for almost a decade. After winning the Offensive Rookie of the Year award in his debut season, the running back has shown remarkable consistency on the field with two All-Pro and five Pro Bowl selections.

Last year, the veteran played 11 games before being sidelined due to an MCL injury. As the 31-year-old will not be in the squad, it will give the Lions’ defense breathing room in the very fast game of the season to build momentum. He rushed for 471 yards in 11 games in 2025— in a season the Saints struggled to find consistency.

Alvin Kamara’s Absence Gives Kelvin Sheppard More Freedom With His Defense

Alvin Kamara’s efficiency may have dropped in the past couple of years; he still remains one of the lethal backfield weapons of the Saints, so his absence would simplify the defensive plan of the Lions’ defensive coordinator, Kelvin Sheppard.

Without Kamara in the mix, the Saints would miss out on an elite safety valve when a play breaks down. Hence, the Lions’ linebackers Jack Campbell and Derrick Barnes can be more aggressive, focusing more on the middle of the field.

Moreover, the Saints are likely to have a predictable passing game when Kamara does not take the field on September 13. Besides the RB’s knee issue, the Black and Gold will be without the rookie first-round pick Jordyn Tyson, who is now dealing with a hamstring injury and is ruled out for the Lions game as well.

It makes their running game weaker, leaving them without an elite option beyond the WR Chris Olave. Lions’ secondary can prioritize Olave, while Aidan Hutchinson and the pass rush could go after quarterback Tyler Shough without worrying about getting punished by screens.

Without the five-time Pro Bowler in Week 1, backup Travis Etienne Jr. will be playing. Meanwhile, the Ford Field game will mark the 28th time the two NFC teams will be meeting each other.

The Lions and Saints Remain Tied After 27 Meetings

The two franchises met for the first time in 1968, and since then, they have played each other a total of 27 times, with neither team getting an advantage. The Lions have won 13 games, the Saints have won 13, and one game has ended in a tie.

The two teams met last time in 2017 when the Honolulu Blues suffered a crushing defeat of 38-52. Given Alvin Kamara’s injury and the Lions’ offensive firepower, this time Dan Campbell might have an edge over Kellen Moore.