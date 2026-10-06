Ex-Lions Starting Edge Rusher Set to Retire From NFL: Report

Former Detroit Lions defensive end Marcus Davenport ended his relationship with the Chicago Bears to begin this week. The Bears released the defensive end Monday.

Late Monday, NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reported that’s what the veteran wanted because he plans to end his career.

“Long-time NFL pass-rusher Marcus Davenport has decided to retire, per me and Mike Garafolo,” wrote Rapoport on X. “Davenport asked for his release from the Bears after playing his final game Sunday.

“The 30-year-old former Saints first-rounder finished with 25 career sacks for four teams.”

Davenport played 10 games for the Lions over two seasons from 2024-25. He started seven of eight contests for the team during the 2025 campaign. During that season, he had 14 combined tackles with one sack.

The Lions undoubtably had bigger plans for Davenport. But in his first season with the club, he suffered a season-ending triceps injury at the end of September.

Last season, he missed the middle of the campaign because of a chest injury.

Davenport appeared in one game with Ben Johnson and the Bears this season before deciding to retire. He also played for the Minnesota Vikings in the NFC North, but Davenport spent most of his career with the New Orleans Saints.

Former Lions’ Marcus Davenport Set to Retire From NFL

Getty NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reported former Detroit Lions defensive end Marcus Davenport is retiring from the NFL.

Davenport was one of a few different veteran defensive ends the Lions tried to pair with Aidan Hutchinson early this decade. But it didn’t work out particularly well mostly because of injuries.

In two seasons, Davenport only played in 10 of a potential 35 games, including the playoffs. Overall, he had 16 combined tackles, including one for loss and seven quarterback hits. He also registered 1.5 sacks in 10 games, which included eight starts.

The Saints selected Davenport at No. 14 overall in the 2018 NFL Draft. In five seasons with New Orleans, he registered 21.5 sacks.

Injuries were often an issue with the defensive end. He never played in more than 15 games during his nine NFL seasons. In 2021, he had nine sacks in 11 contests, as it appeared he was ready to become an annual Pro Bowl candidate. But over his final five seasons combined (including this season), he only had four sacks in 30 games.

Davenport transitioned to the NFC North with the Vikings in 2023. He only played in four games that season because of a high-ankle sprain. The veteran finished the campaign with two sacks.

The Lions then signed him hoping he could bounce back health wise, but that never happened.

Davenport joined the Bears in the middle of August. Chicago released him at the NFL roster deadline and then brought him back on the practice squad. Davenport made his Bears debut Sunday as a practice squad elevation after which he elected to retire.

In his final NFL game, he had one assisted tackle while playing 12 defensive snaps and one snap on special teams.