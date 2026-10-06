Former Lions Veteran Edge Rusher Released By Ben Johnson’s Bears

Things aren’t going swimmingly right now for the Detroit Lions, who recently dropped their Sunday evening contest against the Carolina Panthers to drop to 2-2 through the first four games of the campaign.

While their offense is clicking, their defense has been woeful, and more closely resembles the defensive issues experienced by the 0-16 2008 edition of the Lions rather than a club with realistic Super Bowl aspirations.

Meanwhile, a former Lions veteran edge rusher has been cut by Detroit’s divisional rival Chicago Bears, who are now led by former offensive coordinator Ben Johnson.

Former Detroit Lions Defensive End Marcus Davenport Released By The Rival Bears

On Monday, the Bears cut ties with veteran edge rusher Marcus Davenport, who had spent the 2024 and 2025 campaigns with the Lions before signing with the Bears earlier this year.

According to Bears Insider Brad Biggs, Davenport had requested to be released.

“Veteran DE Marcus Davenport was released from the Bears practice squad, a transaction made at his request. He made his season debut on Sunday with one tackle in 12 snaps,” Biggs wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter.

The Bears are the third NFC North club that Davenport has played for, as he also saw time with the Minnesota Vikings.

Marcus Davenport Previously Played For The Lions

Davenport was taken in the first round (14th overall pick) by the New Orleans Saints in the 2018 NFL Draft and quickly made a name for himself, earning PFWA All-Rookie Team honors after recording sacks against the Falcons and Vikings. He then had a career-best nine sacks in 2021. However, injuries became a recurring issue, including a shoulder injury that year and multiple surgeries in 2022.

After spending 2023 with the Vikings, Davenport signed with the Lions in 2024. His first season in the Motor City ended after only three games played because of a season-ending triceps injury.

He returned in 2025 but was again limited by injury, finishing with one sack and 14 tackles in just eight games played.

Davenport then signed with the Bears during Training Camp in August, and was released before the regular season, and brought back to their practice squad.

So far in his NFL career, Davenport has 165 tackles and 25 total sacks, along with seven forced fumbles and a fumble recovery.