Lions Sign Spring Football Kicking Star: Report

The Detroit Lions lost veteran kicker Greg Joseph to the New York Giants on September 17. But it took the Lions just one day to replace him with kicker Matt McCrane.

Brownwood News’ Derrick Stuckly reported on September 18 that the Lions signed McCrane to their practice squad.

Over the past two years, McCrane kicked in the XFL and UFL. He is back in the NFL for the first time since January 2022.

“I’m excited for another shot at the big show,” McCrane told Stuckly. “The UFL has given me the platform to showcase my talent and I’m very thankful for that.

“I’ve been on 5 teams and staying relevant in this league is extremely important. Regardless of what is to come, I’m grateful for each opportunity.

“It’s a grind and you never know when that call will come. Well, today, it did.”

McCrane appeared in five regular season game for the then Oakland Raiders, Arizona Cardinals and Pittsburgh Steelers during the 2018 season. Since then, he has experienced stints with the Cardinals, Cleveland Browns and Philadelphia Eagles practice squads.

Over the past two springs, McCrane has continued his football career in the XFL and UFL. Kicking for the DC Defenders, he made 28 of 36 field goals in the 2023 and 2024 seasons combined.

Kicker Matt McCrane Joins Lions Practice Squad

After kicking four seasons at Kansas State from 2014-17, McCrane signed as an undrafted free agent with the Cardinals. He didn’t make the team out of training camp, but McCrane received his first NFL regular season opportunity during Week 4 with the Raiders.

In three contests with the Raiders, McCrane made 5 of 9 field-goal attempts and all 5 extra points.

McCrane ended the 2018 season kicking for the Cardinals during Week 11 and Steelers in Week 17. McCrane replaced an injured Chris Boswell in the season finale for the Steelers.

In a game Pittsburgh had to win to make the postseason, McCrane went 3-for-3 on field goals and made his only extra-point try.

Since then, though, McCrane has not received another chance in an NFL regular season contest. He spent the 2020 season with the Browns and the 2021 campaign with the Cardinals and Eagles. All three stints were on the practice squad.

While experiencing his success in the XFL and UFL over the past two years, McCrane showcased a very strong leg. The past two springs, he connected 6 of 8 field goals from 50 yards or longer.

McCrane will replace Joseph on Detroit’s practice squad. The Giants were able to poach Joseph from the Lions on September 17 because New York signed the veteran kicker to the active roster.