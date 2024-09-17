Lions Vet & Super Bowl Winner Poached by Giants: Report

The Detroit Lions are losing a veteran to the New York Giants. The Giants fell in Week 2, 21-18, and the Washington Commanders had a major win thanks to seven Austin Seibert field goals. After the loss, the Giants’ postgame press conference was largely focused on the Giants’ decision not to call up kicker Jude McAtamney from the practice squad even after Graham Gano hurt his groin in practice. Gano hurt his hamstring on the opening kickoff, and that really hurt the Giants in the game. Now, in what is likely a response to that blotched kicker decision, the Giants are signing Lions placekicker Greg Joseph off Detroit’s practice squad, per Joseph’s agent.

Detroit Lions’ Greg Joseph to the New York Giants

Joseph’s agent, Brett Tessler, took to X to announce, “The New York Giants are signing my client Greg Joseph to their active roster from the Detroit Lions p-squad. 7-yr vet kicked for the Vikings the past 3 seasons and holds NFL record for game-winners in a season (5), Vikings record for longest FG (61 yds), & led NFL in TB% in ’21.”

NFL expert and analyst Dan Duggan of The Athletic noted, “Joseph made 82% of his field goals as the Vikings’ kicker for the past three seasons. By poaching Joseph from a P-squad, the Giants guarantee his salary for at least three weeks. Further confirmation that Gano is going to out for a bit. Likely headed to IR (although not necessary to facilitate this move since the Giants have an open spot on the 53).”

Joseph was most recently with the Lions, but he has much more history in the NFL than that. He’s a seven-year NFL veteran and spent the past three seasons with the Minnesota Vikings. Joseph has also earned the league record for game-winning kicks in a season with an impressive five. Before the Vikings, he was also with the Browns, Titans and Buccaneers. He was on the Buccaneers’ Super Bowl-winning team in 2020.

Greg Joseph Will Likely Start for the New York Giants

Jeremy Reisman of Pride of Detroit notes that Joseph was signed to Detroit as support for starter Jake Bates.

“Last week, the Lions signed Joseph to their practice squad to help back up starter Jake Bates,” he wrote in a September 17 feature. “There was no indication Bates’ job was in danger—he’s made all of eight of his kicks through two weeks—but general manager Brad Holmes had expressed his interest in adding a veteran kicker since the end of training camp.”

Reisman noted that, “If the Lions are still interested in adding another veteran kicker, there are still some familiar names out there, including Riley Patterson and Randy Bullock, among others.”

He also notes that Joseph, of course, will likely “have an opportunity to start for the Giants, with Gano out. The move also frees up a spot on the Detroit Lions’ practice squad. “At this point, it’s unclear if the Lions have immediate plans to fill that spot with another kicker or a different position, but those kind of moves typically come on Wednesday ahead of their first practice of the week,” Reisman stated.