Competition may define their Sundays, but genuine respect and appreciation connect the two elite edge rushers in the NFL today: Maxx Crosby and Aidan Hutchinson. Both defenders are known for their sacks, quarterback pressures, and weekly battles on the gridiron. With the Lions star now facing a major setback after prematurely ending his season due to an AC injury, the Raiders DE understands the situation more than many people, as they play at the same position.

Amid the physical and mental challenge of overcoming this hurdle, Crosby recently sent a heartfelt message to Hutchinson on a recent episode of The Rush Podcast.

“I know everyone’s like, Oh, he’s—bro, your adrenaline’s going. You’re a supreme athlete, bro. Like, you’re not thinking that way,” said Crosby. “I’ll just say this, bro: Hutch, if you’re watching this, we got a ton of respect for you. You’re a dog, bro, and you’re an animal. And you’re going to come back and keep doing what you’re doing, bro.”

“I know it’s unfortunate. I know it sucks because I’ve been through it. You know what I mean? I’ve been through a lot of injuries and surgeries,” the Raiders star continued. “It’s about how you respond. And I know he’s wired the right way. He’s a dog. And it’s just unfortunate, bro. You hate to see that. You don’t want to see anybody get hurt.”

It is the second time Hutchinson will be missing games due to his leg injury, and being a veteran edge rusher, Crosby has been in similar situations before.

Maxx Crosby Relates To Aidan Hutchinson’s Injury Battle After Facing Setbacks

While Aidan Hutchinson suffered an ACL tear in his right leg last Sunday, his first NFL injury setback was in 2024 when he suffered a broken left tibia and fibula, forcing him to miss 12 regular season games as well as the postseason.

Maxx Crosby, on the other hand, had injury setbacks throughout his eight-year career in the league. In the same 2024 season, the Raiders star suffered a left high ankle sprain. He missed a total of 5 games that year. With the injury bothering him, he missed the Week 4 Cleveland Browns game, but after Week 14, he was put in the IR, missing the last four games of the campaign and needing surgery.

Likewise, last season, he dealt with knee and shoulder issues, which forced him to miss the last two games of the campaign. However, Hutchinson’s recent ACL tear is more severe, which is why his recovery time is anticipated to be between nine and twelve months, prompting the Lions to make a major decision on his current status.

Lions Put Aidan Hutchinson On IR List

With the Detroit Lions set to face the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Ford Field next week, the Lions are preparing for the rest of the campaign without Aidan Hutchinson. On that note, the franchise announced a major move regarding the edge rusher.

Two days after the ACL tear, the Lions officially put the two-time Pro Bowler on the Injured Reserve list today, joining the likes of Jack Campbell, Jimmy Rolder, Isiah Pacheco, Thomas Harper, and others. In addition, they activated All-Pro safety Kerby Joseph from the PUP list, who is expected to make his season debut in Week 11.