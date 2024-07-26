Lions Lose Veteran Kicker to Season-Ending Injury

Training camp has started for the Detroit Lions, so unfortunately, the injuries have too. The Lions announced on July 26 that veteran kicker Michael Badgley suffered an injury preparing for practice the day prior.

Badgley will require surgery to repair the injury and will miss the entire 2024 season.

“I feel awful for Badgley, man,” Lions head coach Campbell told reporters on July 26. “He worked his tail off to get ready for this season, and he was having a good spring and was ready for camp. It’s tough.”

NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reported on X (formerly Twitter) that Badgley suffered “a torn hamstring” injury.

Without Badgley, Jake Bates is the only kicker on the Lions roster. Bates has never kicked in an NFL regular season game.

Kicker Michael Badgley to Miss the 2024 Season

Badgley kicked for the Lions during the 2022 season, but he didn’t become the team’s regular place kicker until Week 15 last season. In four regular season and three playoff games, though, he performed well, making all 7 of his field-goal attempts and 25 of 27 extra-point tries.

One of his two missed extra-point attempts was blocked.

With that performance, Badgley gave the Lions confidence this offseason that their special teams would be a strength in 2024. Instead, the team will likely have a different primary kicker for the third straight season.

Badgley made his NFL debut with the Los Angeles Chargers in 2018. In addition to the Lions and Chargers, he has kicked for the Indianapolis Colts, Tennessee Titans and Chicago Bears.

Badgley has posted an 82.4% field-goal percentage in his NFL career. He’s also made 96% of his extra points.

Lions Could Add a Kicker to Compete With Jake Bates

The Lions will place Badgley on injured reserve to end his season. That will open a roster spot for Detroit, which the team could use to sign another kicker.

Campbell told reporters on July 26 that the team has already worked out some kickers.

Bates doesn’t have any NFL experience, but he performed very well during the UFL season this past spring.

With the Michigan Panthers, Bates made 11 out of 12 attempts inside of 50 yards. He also displayed a strong leg, connecting on 6 of 10 tries from 50 yards or farther.

Shortly after the Lions signed Bates on June 14, they released undrafted Michigan kicker James Turner. Unfortunately for the Lions, Turner is no longer available, as he signed with the Green Bay Packers shortly after his release from Detroit.

Last season, Badgley replaced Riley Patterson on the Lions roster in the middle of December. Patterson kicked for Detroit in 2021 and 2023.

But Patterson isn’t currently available either. He’s still on the Jacksonville Jaguars roster.

Campbell, though, added when talking to reporters on July 26 that the team is not in a rush to sign another kicker unless “it’s the right guy.” It’s possible the team could give Bates all the kicking opportunities during training camp and the preseason.

If he performs well, Bates will very likely be the team’s kicker to begin the 2024 regular season. If not, then the Lions could look at kickers that are released on the final roster cutdown day.