Lions Officially Cut Ties With 26-Game Veteran

Interior offensive lineman Michael Niese had been with the Detroit Lions for the past three years. But Tuesday marked the end of his Lions tenure.

According to the NFL transaction wire, the Lions waived Niese, who was on the reserve/injured list. The two sides parted ways with an injury settlement.

Niese signed with the Denver Broncos as an undrafted free agent in June 2022. After experiencing tenures with the Broncos, Chicago Bears and Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Niese landed on the Lions practice squad to begin the 2023 season.

Over the past three years, he played in 26 games. Niese dressed for all 17 contests during the 2024 campaign. He appeared in eight games for Detroit last season.

He played 47 offensive snaps and 141 snaps on special teams for the Lions.

Lions Waive Center Michael Niese With Injury Settlement

Getty The Detroit Lions waived center Michael Niese from reserve/injured with an injury settlement Tuesday.

Niese very likely would have made the Lions roster or practice squad if not for his injury. Detroit signed the center to a 1-year contract extension in January after the 2025 regular season.

The veteran suffered a leg injury during the NFL preseason.

As a rookie four years ago, the Broncos waived Niese at the August roster deadline. He continued his NFL career, though, in the NFC North with the Bears. He spent the 2022 campaign on Chicago’s practice squad.

In January 2023, Niese signed a reserve/future contract with the Buccaneers. After the preseason, he again failed to make the 53-man roster.

But Niese had been with the Lions since then until Tuesday. He dressed for one game with Detroit during his first season with the team in 2023. Niese played in 25 games from 2024-25.

The Missouri native played college football for Dayton and Temple.

Lions Center Situation Entering Week 1 of 2026 NFL Season

Getty Head coach Dan Campbell and the Detroit Lions parted ways with one of their injured offensive linemen Tuesday.

The Lions could have used Niese, especially to begin the 2026 season.

In addition to Niese’s injury, the Lions sustained another ailment at center with free agent starter Cade Mays. The veteran center broke his wrist, which Campbell told reporters could sideline Mays for 8-10 weeks.

The Detroit Free Press’ Dave Birkett reported Tuesday that Mays told him “he’s rehabbing with trainers” and waiting for clearance to get back on the field. It’s been about a month since the injury happened.

The Lions signed Mays to a 3-year, $25 million contract in March. Pundits expected Mays to set a physical tone for the Lions offensive line, which the unit sorely lacked in their first season without Frank Ragnow in 2025.

With Mays sidelined to begin the regular season, another new addition, Juice Scruggs, will likely start at center. Detroit has Scruggs listed as the team’s starting center on its unofficial depth chart.

Scruggs is a former second-round pick from the 2023 NFL Draft. He started 20 games over three seasons for the Houston Texans but just one last year.

The Lions will open the 2026 regular season at home versus the New Orleans Saints at 1 pm ET on Sunday, September 13.