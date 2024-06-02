Lions Urged to Take ‘Risk’ on Adding 3-Time Pro Bowl WR

Kenyon suggested that Thomas would not be guaranteed to make an immediate impact, but could be a helpful addition to a team that lost plenty of production when Reynolds left for the Denver Broncos in free agency.

Kenyon noted that tight end Sam LaPorta is a superstar in the making, but the Lions could use another steady target and “shouldn’t expect more than complementary production out of Kalif Raymond.”

Beyond the All-Pro St. Brown, the Lions have some uncertainty in the wide receiving corps. Third-year receiver Jameson Williams has shown flashes of brilliant play but struggled with inconsistency and has been hit with questions over his maturity after being handed a gambling suspension.

“Detroit can afford the risk, though—and the position’s current outlook is practically begging for the Lions to take one,” Kenyon wrote, adding that veterans Hunter Renfrow or Mecole Hardman could also be free agency targets.

Thomas has been slowed by injuries since a torrid start to his career, but he still had a productive season with the Saints in 2023. He made 39 receptions for 448 yards and one touchdown.

Lions Look for Big Year Out of Jameson Williams

The Lions could also look in-house for the next big contributor to the offense. Head coach Dan Campbell had some big praise for Williams and the progress he has made, saying after the May 23 practice that the speedy receiver is the team’s most improved player.

“We started this thing back in April, and you’ve got Phase One for a couple weeks,” Campbell said, via SI.com. “Then we’ve been on the grass for three weeks in Phase Two, which has been routes on air and fundamentals and individual and doing all this. And then we’re two practices in and if you said, ‘Give me one player that is the most improved from start to finish in that time,’ Jamo would be that guy right now. He is a man on a mission, and I’m just gonna leave it at that. Alright? I’m gonna leave it at that.”

After missing the first four games of the 2023 season while serving his gambling suspension, Williams got off to a shaky start but came on late. He made 11 catches for 159 yards over the final three regular season games and took on an even bigger role in the playoffs, scoring two touchdowns in the NFC Championship game.