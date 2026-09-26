Lions Hammered With NFL Fines from Week 2 Matchup vs. Bills

The Detroit Lions lost to the Buffalo Bills in Week 2. Then several Lions players suffered another loss in their wallet.

MLive.com’s Ben Raven reported the NFL announced Saturday the Lions received 10 fines for incidents from Week 2 against the Buffalo Bills. As expected, wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown received four fines. But running back Jahmyr Gibbs, defensive lineman Tyler Lacy, offensive tackle Penei Sewell and linebacker Devin White each received one fine. Additionally, wide receiver Jameson Williams received two fines.

St. Brown committed the same infraction four times — unsportsmanlike conduct for illegal celebrations and vulgar acts.

“All four fines were classified as unsportsmanlike conduct related to celebrations he had in the matchup, with the wideout appearing to mimic smoking after catching passes,” wrote SI on Lions’ Christian Booher.

Both of Williams’s fines were also categorized as unsportsmanlike conduct, as were the fines for Gibbs and Sewell. The league fined Lacy and White for unnecessary roughness.