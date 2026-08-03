NFL Insider Drops New Insight on Jahmyr Gibbs’ Lions Contract Negotiations

While the Detroit Lions have plenty of optimism heading into this new season after strengthening the squad with free agency and draft signings, the fans continue to focus on one unfinished business: getting clarity on when the star running back Jahmyr Gibbs will sign his new contract. It has become such a talking point that the NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport recently went to the Lions’ training camp to look for answers himself.

From the training camp, Rapoport recently offered his honest take on Gibbs’ contract negotiations to journalist Brad Galli, clarifying what the future could hold for the star RB in Detroit.

“They are working; the negotiations are active. There’s really no debate inside this organization about whether or not Jahmyr Gibbs deserves a deal,” Rapoport said. “He is one of the best players in football. He is the most explosive player in this Lions offense, and he is one of the best running backs in the NFL. They are going to pay him. It’s just a matter of when and how much. These are the good problems to have… I expect it to get done. I don’t know when, but I do expect it to get done.”

Considering the Lions’ first pre-season game is less than two weeks away, the contract situation is heating up, and the three-time Pro-Bowler is yet to participate in training camp physically.

Jahmyr Gibbs Spotted at Lions Practice Amid Ongoing Contract Negotiations

The Lions’ veterans reported to training camp on July 28. Like all veterans, the fourth-year running back also reported. However, he held out of reps and physical practices in the field.

Gibbs reportedly attended the walkthroughs, team meetings, and film sessions of the franchise since the training camp started at Allen Park, reporting on time and passing the mandatory conditioning test before doing the ‘hold in’ until a new extension is signed.

Even though in the first few days of the camp, Gibbs was a complete spectator, he made his public appearance in the practice field on August 2, wearing a Lions hoodie and striking up conversation with the teammates.

As the contract situation drags on, Ian Rapoport reported that Gibbs could be dealing with a minor injury, which may have been another reason he could be staying out of the physical practice.

“He has been sighted. He is dealing with, you know, I would say a minor injury as he waits for his contract to be done,” said Rapoport on a recent episode of the NFL’s Back Together Weekend.

Now, all eyes are on whether the Lions and Gibbs agree to an extension before the pre-season gets underway, but Rapoport expects big things from his new contract.

Ian Rapoport Says Jahmyr Gibbs Could Become the NFL’s Highest-Paid RB

Having played three seasons in the NFL, Gibbs, a former first-round pick, has three Pro Bowl selections, which shows how much he brings to the table for Dan Campbell. As the contract is expected to be done soon, Rapoport believes he could become the most expensive running back in the league.

“He is going to be one of the highest-paid running backs in the NFL, over $20 million, perhaps the highest-paid running back in the NFL,” added Rapoport.

Currently, the Philadelphia Eagles‘ RB Saquon Barkley remains the highest-paid running back in the league with $20.60 million a year. The NFL Network insider believes Gibbs has a real shot of surpassing the number and securing the top spot.