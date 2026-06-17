NFL Insider Offers Fresh Insight on Sam LaPorta’s Lions Future

A great summer might be brewing for the Detroit Lions tight end Sam LaPorta, who may not have to wait too long to be back on the gridiron. The 25-year-old, who suffered a back injury last season, is expected to be back in complete action during the Lions’ training camp in late July.

With the coach, Dan Campbell, confirming that he is “trending the right way” recently, his return would be a huge lift for the team. However, he is also entering the final year of his rookie contract with no fifth-year option, casting doubt on his future in Detroit. Amid this uncertainty. ESPN reporter and NFL Insider Ian Rapoport gave his fresh take on the situation.

“He is dealing with a back injury that cut short his season last year, played in just nine games, and still emerged and continues to emerge as one of the top young tight end weapons, dual-threat tight ends in the NFL,” said Rapoport on The Insiders on NFL Network recently. “To speak, Dan Campbell means he is likely ready for training camp, certainly going to be ready for the start of the 2026 season.”

“That is excellent news. He has also mentioned one of the best tight ends in the NFL to do a contract extension,” he added. “Considered a priority for the Detroit Lions, wouldn’t be surprised if both LaPorta and Tucker Kraft with the Green Bay Packers, both reset the tight end market that is badly needing to be reset. Both of these could happen before this season or next season. Either way, all good things are coming for LaPorta and the Lions.”

Sam LaPorta May Land a Lucrative Contract

Sam LaPorta, a second-round pick from the 2023 Draft, has a rookie contract of four years valued at $9.4 million. If the TE extends his contract this offseason, his projected market value is $18.4 million a year, according to Spotrac.

Given he is only 25 years old, he may land a long-term four or even a five-year contract. A four- year contract would pay him $73.6 million, while he could be paid $92 million in a five-year deal, making him one of the highest-paid tight ends in the league.

Currently, the San Francisco 49ers‘ George Kittle is the highest-earning tight end in the NFL, taking home $19.1 million, while the second-placed Trey McBride of the Arizona Cardinals is paid $19 million. Should the Lions star’s price tag turn out to be correct, he would leap into the elite group among the league’s highest-paid tight ends. With the clock ticking, the Lions have every reason to push for this deal.

Why the Lions Have Added Urgency to Extend Sam LaPorta’s Contract

Considering 2026 is the last season of his contract, the tight end could walk away as a free agent at the end of this campaign. Hence, Brad Holmes has an urgency to finalize his deal.

If the negotiations break down before the end of the season, the Lions will have an option to use the franchise tag, which the Dallas Cowboys did with George Pickens this offseason.

In that case, his big one-year salary with the franchise tag will put a heavy strain on the team’s overall salary cap. With so much at stake, the franchiser will be hoping to lock him in a new deal this offseason or before wrapping up the regular campaign.