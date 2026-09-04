Lions’ Practice Squad DB Predicted for Active Roster Promotion Before Week 1

Detroit Lions‘ secondary barely got the chance to settle last season, as multiple injuries to the secondary took a toll on overall defensive production. Even though the franchise has looked at the issue following some key offseason additions, the former first-round pick and starter Terrion Arnold’s exit has created a concern in the cornerback room, especially since there has not been any direct replacement yet.

Amid growing concern, Nick Whiteside offered a glimmer of hope, showing promise in his performances during training camp and the preseason games. Despite standing out as an outside CB, he did not make the 53-man squad on August 30, but he was later added to the practice squad. But the franchise waived center Seth McLaughlin and running back Jabari Small yesterday, leaving two vacant spots on the roster.

Sports Illustrated‘s Christian Booher believes Nick Whiteside could be among the two players who could be promoted from the practice squad to the 53-man squad before the season opener, filling the vacant positions.

“Whiteside has the ability to fill a void in Detroit’s special teams and defensive units, and could wind up being a solid and steady option for Kelvin Sheppard’s group,” noted Booher recently.

The 26-year-old has been in the Lions’ setup since last year, adapting well to Dan Campbell and Kelvin Sheppard’s playbooks, and there are reasons why he may have a real shot at being added to the final roster.

Nick Whiteside Has Already Proved He Can Fill The Void

The Lions’ cornerback room is thin, especially in terms of experience and reliability. From Week 1, Dan Campbell is expected to start with the veteran D.J. Reed and Rock Ya-Sin. However, behind them, the cornerback room has Ennis Rakestraw Jr, whose durability has been recently questioned, alongside the rookie Keith Abney, who is yet to be proven.

While Roger McCreary has five seasons of NFL experience and Khalil Dorsey could add depth, adding Nick Whiteside could serve as an insurance policy, especially if injuries pile up again this season.

Moreover, it is not the first time Whiteside is on the Lions’ practice squad. Last year, he was added to the practice squad before finally being promoted to the active roster in October, as the injuries mounted. In the end, he appeared in 9 games and finished the season with 8 tackles, so a repeat of history will not be surprising, given his improvement during training camp.

Nick Whiteside’s Training Camp and Preseason Effort Could Pay Off

Even though Nick Whiteside started the training camp at the bottom of the depth chart, he quickly turned heads with his impressive performance at Allen Park, earning high praise from coach Dan Campbell.

“Well, you can’t ignore him,” Dan Campbell said about Whiteside during the training camp. “And a guy like him, he is rising. It is not too big for him.

Carrying the momentum from training camp, he played the preseason games, even though he dealt with a minor injury. His performance stood out against the Washington Commanders, logging 4 total tackles, including 2 solo tackles. While his overall performance fell short of securing an active roster spot, he now has a new opportunity to get another shot, adding depth to the Lions’ CB room.