Analyst Shares Top In-House Options if Terrion Arnold Misses Time Amid Bond Grant

The Detroit Lions coach, Dan Campbell, is running out of time to deal with the major headache at the cornerback position, as training camp is now less than four weeks away. Amid Terrion Arnold’s legal off-field drama, he was granted bond on June 29. However, his availability remains a big question. Hence, the Lions HC may have to revamp his entire defensive game plan heading into the new season.

It is already too late to land an elite cornerback from free agency. If the trade market fails to deliver before the start of the training camp, the franchise has to bank on internal options, where it has significant depth. Amid this big question, the Lions beat writer and insider, Mike Payton, weighed in on what possible options to look for in place of Terrion Arnold.

“In terms of what Lions have internally right now, Rock Ya-Sin is probably your best option. He started some games for Lions last year. I thought he played really well. He is a veteran. He is kinda of getting up there in age a little bit, and you worry about that some,” said Payton on the latest edition of the A to Z Sports. “I think some of the other options are Roger McCreary has played inside and outside. You want him to start in that slot corner spot because that’s where he is really good at. Maybe you can move rookie Keith Abney over to the slot corner spot, which he could very realistically start at. It is a bunch of maneuvering around that you probably didn’t want to do, and the Lions going into the camp in just 24 days didn’t think they have to do.”

Why Payton Thinks Rock Ya-Sin Is the Best Choice to Replace Terrion Arnold

The primary reason Rock Ya-Sinis is seemingly the best pick at the moment is that he can fill that one spot without digging holes in the other areas of the secondary. The veteran cornerback arrived in Detroit last season, making an impact by featuring in all 17 games and starting 6, so he is familiar with Campbell’s playbook.

His debut season with the Lions was impressive. From his 6 starts, he managed a decent 62.8 overall PFF grade and 64.8 coverage grade, showing his experience of playing six seasons previously. In fact, he posted a higher PFF grade than Terrion Arnold, who earned a 52.6 overall defensive grade and a 53.8 coverage grade.

In addition, as a seasoned CB, he brings a dependable presence to the defense, especially under pressure. While Roger McCreary is versatile enough to play in different positions, Payton thinks he should be locked in one role to maximize his potential. With the addition of a rookie and the return of an injured star from last season, the Lions’ secondary may have a whole new look in 2026.

Lions’ In-House Depth Could Reshape the Secondary

Due to recurring injuries, Ennis Rakestraw Jr. has missed most of his NFL games since arriving in Detroit two years ago as a second-round pick. Barring injuries, he remains one of the naturally gifted boundary corners of the roster, making him a top possible pick if he stays healthy.

However, if McCreary moves outside to cover Arnold’s usual spot, it could open the door for rookie Keith Abney in the nickelback. In short, the other feasible options besides Rock Ya-Sin could disrupt Dan Campbell’s elite interior pairings, shift McCreary out of his natural position, and throw Abney into a bigger role in his very first campaign.