Lions Add Veteran TE ‘Who Welcomes Contact’

The Detroit Lions have signed another veteran player who worked out with the team on a tryout basis during rookie minicamp — tight end Parker Hesse.

The Lions announced the signing and confirmed the addition of wide receiver Kaden Davis on the team’s official X account on May 13.

“Lions have signed WR Kaden Davis and TE Parker Hesse.”

In college at Iowa, Hesse played linebacker as a freshman and then moved to defensive end. After going undrafted during the 2019 NFL draft, Hesse signed with the Tennessee Titans. During the 2019 preseason, the Titans moved him to tight end.

He spent the 2019 and 2020 seasons on the Titans practice squad.

That experience helped lead him to his first NFL regular season experience with the Atlanta Falcons. Arthur Smith served as Titans offensive coordinator from 2019-20 and then brought Hesse with him to Atlanta when he became Falcons head coach.

Hesse played the past three seasons with the Falcons. His best statistical season was in 2022 when he caught 9 passes for 89 yards.

But Atlanta mostly used Hesse as a blocker at tight end and in the backfield. That’s likely the role he will fulfill this summer with the Lions.

“At 6-foot-3, 261 pounds, he’s built like a blocking tight end, and obviously, his history as a defensive tackle offers someone who welcomes contact,” wrote Jeremy Reisman.