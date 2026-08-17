Lions New Edge Rusher Put on Notice After 2026 Preseason Opener

Edge rusher Payton Turner didn’t play in his first preseason game with the Detroit Lions. The veteran, who signed with the Lions over the offseason, is dealing with a back injury.

But that didn’t stop SB Nation’s Pride of Detroit’s John Whiticar from including Turner on his list of five Lions “who hurt their roster chances” in Week 1 of the preseason.

“I would normally argue that it isn’t fair to ding a player for not playing in a game, but the clock is ticking for Turner to show that he deserves a roster spot—he needs these snaps,” wrote Whiticar. “Working against the injured Turner is that the front seven played fairly well against the Bengals, meaning a fair number of defensive linemen competing for his roster spot got a stock-up on Thursday.

“Ahmed Hassanein, perhaps his biggest competition, was outstanding. Eric O’Neill stood out often. Skyler Gill-Howard looked formidable as a pass rusher. Chris Smith and Myles Adams had some nice run stuffs. Even the likes of Ben Stille and Anthony Lucas had some moments.”

The New Orleans Saints selected Turner in the first round of the 2021 NFL Draft. On a 1-year, $1.145 million contract, the Lions are essentially taking a flier on the former No. 28 overall pick.

But Turner has to get on the field to prove he’s worthy on a roster spot.

Lions’ Payton Turner Dealing With Back Injury

In addition to missing the preseason opener, Turner hasn’t practiced much at training camp. That’s an issue with the veteran defensive end not guaranteed a roster spot.

The fact Turner wasn’t healthy last season makes the back injury right now also look worse. The 27-year-old landed on injured reserve at the end of August last year because of a rib injury.

In 31 NFL games, Turner has posted 50 combined tackles, including 11 for loss with five sacks. He also has registered 11 quarterback hits, four pass defenses and two forced fumbles.

Those aren’t exactly numbers a successful first-round pick would post.

Lions Defensive Line Depth Entering Preseason Week 2

The longer Turner sits with the back injury, the more he should be feeling the pressure of not making the Lions roster.

The Lions haven’t featured a lot of defensive end depth over the past couple seasons. But the position is in much better shape at the moment, which is why Turner could be in trouble.

In addition to Turner, Detroit signed DJ Wonnum in NFL free agency to start opposite Aidan Hutchinson. The team also selected second-round defensive end Derrick Moore in the 2026 draft.

On Day 3, the team added Skyler Gill-Howard and Tyre West. In undrafted free agency, the Lions signed defensive ends Anthony Lucas and Eric O’Neill.

But the team’s most impressive up-and-coming defensive end in training camp has been Ahmed Hassanein. In Week 1 of the preseason, Hassanein was Detroit’s best defender with two sacks.

Turner could get squeezed off the 53-man roster even if he was on the field. The veteran probably has to recover from the back injury soon to have shot at making the team at the end of August.