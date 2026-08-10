Lions 2026 Free Agent Signee Already Named Trade Candidate

The Detroit Lions might be a candidate to acquire a quarterback before the NFL’s roster cutdown day on August 30. The Lions lost backup Teddy Bridgewater to retirement Sunday. Perhaps the team could use some of the edge rushing depth they meticulously built over the offseason in the deal even if it means parting with a new member of the roster such as veteran Payton Turner.

Bleacher Report’s Kristopher Knox wouldn’t rule that out.

On Monday, Knox named one trade candidate for each of the 32 NFL teams. For the Lions, the analyst picked Turner.

“If the Lions are happy with their edge depth early in the preseason, Turner would be a logical trade candidate,” Knox wrote. “He only showed occasional flashes in his four seasons with the New Orleans Saints—and he missed last season for the Cowboys with a rib injury—but the 2021 first-round pick does have the sort of alluring draft pedigree that will still interest some teams.”

The New Orleans Saints picked Turner at No. 28 overall in the first round of the 2021 NFL Draft. But in five NFL seasons, he’s played more than eight games only once.

During that campaign in 2024, Turner had 21 combined tackles, including three for loss. He also registered four pass defenses, three quarterback hits, two sacks and two forced fumbles.

Turner last played in the regular season on January 5, 2025.

Could Lions Trade Edge Rusher Payton Turner?

NFL teams don’t typically trade high-profiled free agents months after signing them. Turner inked his contract with the Lions in March.

But a lot of pundits might argue Turner isn’t really a high-profiled free agent. He is more of a reclamation project, but one coming off a serious injury who hasn’t lived up to his first-round hype.

The Lions landed Turner for only $1.145 million on a 1-year deal.

If the Lions feel good about the more expensive and younger options they added along the edge this offseason, Turner could be expendable.

In 31 career NFL games, Turner has just five sacks. He has also registered 50 combined tackles, including 11 for loss with 11 quarterback hits.

Lions Edge Rushing Depth Entering Preseason Week 1

Turner was a decent flier for the Lions to take in NFL free agency. But general manager Brad Holmes didn’t want to rely on just the former Saints first-rounder.

The bigger edge acquisition the Lions made in free agency was fellow defensive end DJ Wonnum. Last season, Wonnum only had three sacks with the Carolina Panthers, but from 2021-23, the veteran recorded two 8-sack seasons with the Minnesota Vikings.

Then during the second round of the 2026 NFL Draft, the Lions added Derrick Moore. The team addressed the position again late in the seventh round with Tyre West.

Furthermore, the Lions bolstered defensive end with undrafted rookies Anthony Lucas and Eric O’Neill.

Those rookies are unproven options. The Lions might still want to keep Turner while those younger players develop from practice repetitions.

As Detroit has learned over the past couple years, there really is no such thing as too much edge rushing depth. With that in mind, it could be unwise for the Lions to part with Turner before the regular season.

Then again, if the Lions prefer to develop those younger options by playing them, trading Turner could create more playing time along the edge. In return, the Lions would get something else in return for their free agent investment.

Depending on how the next three weeks unfold, it’s a trade the Lions could consider.