Penei Sewell Has 5-Word Response to Frank Ragnow’s Surprise Retirement

Detroit Lions center Frank Ragnow shocked the NFL world when he announced his retirement on June 2 at the age of 29.

Ragnow cited health concerns and a desire to prioritize his family’s future as the primary reasons he’s hanging up the cleats.

Drafted 20th overall in 2018, Ragnow became a cornerstone of the Lions’ offensive line over his seven seasons. He earned four Pro Bowl selections (2020, 2022–2024) and was named second-team All-Pro three times (2020, 2023 and in 2024).

After word of his retirement spread, Lions All-Pro tackle Penei Sewell took to Instagram to pay tribute to his now former teammate with a simple yet pointed message:

“Best to ever do it,” Sewell wrote.

Penei Sewell’s Message on Frank Ragnow’s Retirement Comes After 4 Years as Teammates

Penei Sewell on Detroit Lions Center Frank Ragnow retiring: “Best to EVER do it” Detroit Lions LEGEND 🦁 pic.twitter.com/lDpmHgYRHf — Crunch Time Sports (@officialctpod) June 2, 2025

Known for his toughness, Ragnow was widely respected around the league and in the locker room. He frequently played through injuries, including a fractured throat and multiple musculoskeletal issues. His leadership was key in turning the Lions’ offensive line into one of the league’s best.

He was a mentor and leader to the entire team, not just Sewell.

Throughout his career, Ragnow started all 96 games he played, demonstrating remarkable consistency and durability. In 2024, he played 1,060 snaps, ranking 13th among centers, and allowed only two sacks.

“These past couple of months have been very trying as I’ve come to the realization that my football journey is ending and I’m officially retiring from the NFL,” he wrote in his retirement statement.

“I’ve tried to convince myself that I’m feeling good but I’m not and it’s time to prioritize my health and my families future. I have given this team everything I have and I thought I had more to give, but the reality is I simply don’t. I have to listen to my body and this has been one of the hardest decisions of my life.”

What Will the Lions do Now?

Ragnow’s retirement leaves a significant void in the Lions’ offensive line. The team’s ability to adapt will be crucial in sustaining their offensive success in the upcoming season.

In the wake of Ragnow’s retirement, the Lions are evaluating their options to fill the center position. Internally, veteran Graham Glasgow is a strong candidate, having experience at center and starting 15 games in 2023. Rookie Tate Ratledge, a second-round pick out of Georgia, has been cross-training at center during OTAs, so he could be an option, as well. Another internal option is Kingsley Eguakun, but he’s a total long shot.

Externally, the Lions could explore a trade. The Los Angeles Rams have some depth at center, and either Beaux Limmer or Dylan McMahon could be a low-cost option.

Ragnow’s retirement also has financial implications for Detroit. He was slated to count for just over $14 million against the cap in 2025. With his retirement, the Lions’ financial obligations shift to only account for the remaining $8.4 million in guarantees on his contract. This gives them additional salary cap flexibility, which could be utilized to address the void left by Ragnow’s departure or to strengthen other areas of the roster.

We’ll see how Dan Campbell and company decide to address it.