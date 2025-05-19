Popular Lions Player Under Pressure to Have ‘Big Season’ in 2025

The Detroit Lions are heading into the 2025 season with a mix of the old and new. They’ll have some big names back in 2025, such as Jared Goff, Amon-Ra St. Brown and Aidan Hutchinson, and they’ll welcome in some fresh faces.

When it comes to new faces, the Lions’ newest star could be their No. 28 pick in the NFL draft: Ohio State defensive lineman Tyleik Williams. In his Bleacher Report scouting report, the publication states that Williams “shows plenty of strength at the point of attack to win at the line of scrimmage. That helps him get off blocks against the run and collapse the pocket when bull-rushing.” However, later, they add that Williams “appears to have shorter arms, which could limit how much extension he can get in the NFL.”

But, let’s get back to the veterans. One of the most dynamic and refreshing players to watch on the field during the 2024 season is back for another year, but the pressure is on him. One NFL expert and analyst explains why he believes this player will be motivated to perform extra well in 2025.

Detroit Lions Player ‘Should Not Lack for Motivation to Have a Big Season’

Brad Berreman of SideLion Report discusses five Detroit Lions players who are “playing for a contract in 2025.” One of those is wide receiver Jameson Williams.

In the piece, Berreman notes that back in March, general manager Brad Holmes discussed the challenges of the expensive wide receiver situation and shed some light on where the Lions could be in with a contract extension for Williams. “In terms of extensions, again, there’s a lot of extensions that are hopefully coming, but it’s just one that you don’t know what’s gonna happen from a financial standpoint,” Holmes said at the time. “Because, a wide receiver is very expensive. Look, these are good problems to have.”

The Lions already have a mega-contract with wide receiver St. Brown for $120 million, which could complicate things. Berreman makes the case that Williams needs to deliver this season, both on the field and off. Williams has had, well, some drama the past few years, and while that’s part of his personality, too much friction isn’t a great thing in the league.

A Breakout Season for Jameson Williams in 2024, But Not Without Drama

“Williams’ breakout third season in 2024 was not without a few hiccups on and off the field, with multiple fines for touchdown celebrations, a performance-enhancing substance suspension and involvement in a gun incident for which he was not charged,” Berreman noted in the feature. “Refining those remaining rough edges is his next step, as he tries to prove himself worthy of a lucrative multi-year deal.”

Berreman added that the Detroit Lions, “barring something unforeseen over the rest of this offseason, pushed their ultimate decision on a contract extension for Williams to next offseason. Time will tell if he is in Detroit beyond 2026, but he should not lack for motivation to have a big season in 2025.”

He also names linebacker Alex Anzalone as someone playing for his new deal, noting that “absence from voluntary offseason work is not a new thing, but this year it has an added layer that can’t be ignored.”