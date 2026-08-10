Former Pro-Bowler Believes This New Lions’ Signing Could ‘Move the Needle’

The Detroit Lions drafted the Michigan Wolverines’ Jimmy Rolder in the fourth round of the NFL Draft this year. However, his rookie season has hit an early rough patch, as he suffered a leg injury on July 31. Dan Campbell needed an immediate replacement at the linebacker position, and the former Tampa Bay Buccaneers star and the All-Pro Devin White was added to the mix the next day.

With seven NFL seasons, a Pro Bowl, and a Super Bowl to his name, he could step in as a seasoned replacement at the linebacker position.

The former Cleveland Browns wide receiver and All-Pro Braylon Edwards sees a lot of potential in the Lions’ new defensive addition, and he believes he could be a major difference-maker next season.

“The boy (Devin White) can play linebacker position,” Braylon Edwards said in a recent interview with Woodward Sports. “This is a move when you look at him next to Jack Campbell. This is something that could move the needle, and then he has that leadership of being on that Tampa Bay team and commanding that linebacker core as well as that defense. Thought we were going to get a Tampa Bay Buccaneer. Just didn’t know it was going to be Devin White. Thought it’d be via there. I’m super, super excited.”

White was floating in free agency before Brad Holmes roped him in on a one-year deal. Here’s why the 28-year-old could be a needle-mover for the Lions.

Why Devin White Could Be A Needle-Mover

Devin White could be a key part of the Lions’ defense because of his remarkable speed from sideline to sideline, while his previous championship experience adds value, considering the Lions’ postseason struggles. During his tenure with the Buccaneers, he won the Super Bowl in the 2020 season.

Moreover, the Lions historically have had issues defending the edge, but White’s addition could be a quick answer due to his quick feet and elite speed. Not to mention, the veteran is a statistically proven linebacker. The former All-Pro has 93 NFL starts alongside 759 tackles and 25.5 sacks. He also put up excellent numbers, playing for the Las Vegas Raiders last campaign, recording 2.5 sacks and a career-best 174 tackles.

His recent numbers show that he still has plenty left in the tank, and his recent signing could prove to be a bargain for the organization. White is also just 28 years old, meaning a strong season could turn him into a long-term answer at Lions’ LB.

Shortly after signing with the Lions, White already made a strong impact during training camp.

Devin White Makes His Winning Mentality Clear

Devin White is coming off one of his career-best seasons. On his first day at training camp, he talked to the reporters, where he showcased the elite and winning mentality he seeks in his new team.

“You want to put yourself in the best position to win,” White stated. “In this league, winning is fun, and you gotta work hard to be able to win. I knew this was a hard-working, winning organization, so I felt like it was just the right fit.”

Jimmy Rolder could be out for several weeks due to the hamstring injury. If the 28-year-old continues to impress the coaching staff, he could have a real shot at winning the starting job by Week 1, as he has started 93 of his 100 NFL games.