Lions Add Former Panthers RB After Injury Hits Backfield

The Detroit Lions‘ running back room was starting to get thin in training camp. So, the Lions elected to sign running back Raheem Blackshear, per the league’s transaction wire. They released wide receiver Lawrence Keys as the corresponding move.

The team worked out Clyde Edwards-Helaire, Hassan Haskins and Kylin James along with Blackshear before deciding to sign the veteran who bounced around the NFL in 2025.

Detroit Lions Sign Running Back Raheem Blackshear

The Lions are currently missing two of their top three running backs. Jahmyr Gibbs is in the midst of a hold-in while he works out a contract resolution. There appears to be progress, but he is not back yet, and even after he signs it might take a day or two to get him up to speed.

They have Isiah Pacheco, but he is coming off of two seasons that featured injuries, so the team is trying to take things easy with him. That has left a lot of work for Sione Vaki in his third NFL season. However, he just suffered a broken nose and is expected to miss time.

So, the team is going to lean heavily into their depth. Jacob Saylors is the first name up. He spent 2025 with the Lions, but had two carries for 11 yards.

Jabari Small was with the Lions last season as well, but he did not get called up to the active roster. He spent a year on the practice squad. Lastly, the team has Kye Robichaux. He is entering his second season in the NFL and has not made it to an active NFL roster.

So, with the depth chart being Pacheco and three guys with two combined carries, it was easy to acknowledge an addition was needed.

Raheem Blackshear Brings Experience to Lions Offense

Blackshear was a UDFA who signed with the Carolina Panthers in 2022 after the Buffalo Bills released him. He stuck on the roster during his rookie year and had 23 carries for 77 yards. However, he was unable to build on that season.

Blackshear had 14 carries for 46 yards in the following season. Then, he had 15 carries for 80 yards. He got hurt in training camp of the 2025 season, and the Panthers decided to release him.

Then, he bounced around in 2025. He signed with the Tennessee Titans but only stuck around for one week. He signed with the Pittsburgh Steelers a week later, but stayed there for just three weeks. After two months of looking for work, he signed to the New York Jets practice squad. However, he was released after the season.

While he did not take a single snap in 2025, he still comes into the Lions room as the second-most experienced option at running back now that Gibbs and Vaki are out.

The team will likely still give Saylors the chance to earn his spot. However, after that, Blackshear will get a chance to make the roster. That is why the team brought in a few notable names such as a former first-round pick. They are looking for someone who might stick.