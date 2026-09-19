Lions Urged to Bench Veteran After Defensive Disaster

The Detroit Lions have an extended break between Week 2 and 3. After giving up 41 points and losing an embarrassing game to the Buffalo Bills in Week 2, the team is looking at what it can do differently next week. Star pass rusher Aidan Hutchinson called for a change to be made this week.

Jeff Risdon of the Detroit Lions Podcast suggested benching the veteran cornerback as the first move.

“He’s always been a grabby corner from his time in college at Temple, but the grabbing isn’t working this year,” wrote Risdon. “Being left without help over the top is a separate but related problem, but the smart quick-fix option here is to try someone else.”

Risdon suggested both former second-round pick Ennis Rakestraw and rookie fifth-round pick Keith Abney as options to step in for Ya-Sin. Of course, those would be the options if the team does not add a cornerback outside of the roster.

Whether they make an addition or not, they have to move on from Ya-Sin.

Detroit Lions Called to Bench Rock Ya-Sin

Ya-Sin was signed as depth in 2025, but ended up starting in six games. He was not expected to start this season, but the team released Terrion Arnold after he was arrested on robbery and burglary charges.

So, the backup from last year had to step into the starting lineup for a second straight season. It has only been two weeks, but that might have been enough for the eighth-year player.

Ya-Sin has been targeted 16 times in two weeks. He allowed 11 completions for 99 yards and a touchdown. He has also been flagged three times for significant penalties.

Ya-Sin limped off the field last week. Still, whether he is healthy or not, the team has to move on.

Lions Have Options to Replace Ya-Sin

Rakestraw could get a chance for the first time in his three-year NFL career. Injuries have been the story for the second-round pick. He is now healthy, but the team has made him inactive for the first two weeks.

Trying him as a young starter with potential makes more sense than sticking with Ya-Sin at this rate.

Abney has mostly worked in the slot in his rookie year. However, with Christian Izien back, the team made the rookie inactive in Week 2. Abney played on the outside during his college career. So, the team could give him another chance on the outside. His potential is worth the chance as well.

Of course, this is also going to spark a lot of trade discussion when it comes to Joey Porter Jr. The disgruntled Pittsburgh Steelers cornerback is on the trade block. Detroit is one of the most desperate teams for a cornerback, and they remain tied to him through various outlets.

Abney and Rakestraw are the easy, quick, and immediate fixes. If the team wants to ramp things up, they could swing for Porter. Either way, they have at least three options to replace Ya-Sin. We should see a new starter by Week 3.