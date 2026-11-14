Lions Starting CB Breaks Silence on Trade Deadline Talk

The Detroit Lions were in pursuit of a cornerback at the NFL trade deadline but did not make a move. Roger McCreary, who was the name most likely to be replaced if the team added a cornerback, noted that he heard the noise from fans and media calling for him to be replaced. However, McCreary feels as though the recent rise of the secondary was enough to shut down that talk.

He told Will Burchfield of 97.1 The Ticket that he hears the noise around the team, but it does not impact him.

“We hear the noise about we low at corner and guys are down and stuff,” admitted the free agent addition. “I feel these past games show how much our backend holds up, going against Green Bay and their two explosive guys, Vikings, shut ’em down, and we still had guys banged up. I just feel like that says a lot (about us) and upstairs sees that. So when the trade deadline happens and we didn’t get anybody, that shows how much they really trust us and know that we can go on further with this.”

McCreary is not denying the team struggled to start the season. He also made it clear that he is sure the front office did try to add replacements. However, Detroit standing pat at cornerback spoke to what he had done in recent weeks.

“I know they were probably trying to make moves; the moves just ain’t happened. But I mean, at the end of the day, they like what’s here. I feel like that’s good.”

McCreary has played both slot and outside for the Lions.

Detroit Lions CB Roger McCreary Opens Up on Trade Deadline

McCreary points to the Lions keeping the Packers duo in check as a sign that the team turned things around. Christian Watson and Matthew Golden are two of the top receivers in the NFL right now.

Watson had five catches for 57 yards, and Golden had six catches for 39 yards in the Lions’ win.

“Before that game they were good; after the game they’ve been even better,” added McCreary. “I feel like a lot of people overlook that. A lot of people say, like, we need DBs, but they ain’t peep that out, stuff like that. But it’s not all about trying to prove people wrong. It’s about proving the people right, upstairs and the coaches, that they trust us, and we got their back because they always have ours.”

The secondary has been much better since Week 4.

Lions Secondary Turns Corner

Through the first four weeks, the Lions ranked 30th in EPA per pass attempt and 31st in success rate against the pass. Since then, they have ranked 16th in EPA and 11th in success rate. While they faced Miami and Kyler Murray, they also held the Packers’ lethal attack in check.

We will see how they look against Drake Maye and the New England Patriots in Week 10.