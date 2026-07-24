Wild NFL Predictions Paint Roller-Coaster Season for Lions

If predictions by Jarrett Bailey of SB Nation come true this year, it is going to be a wild ride for the Detroit Lions. Bailey went through his 61 predictions for the 2026 season. One of them included the Lions trading for a veteran. The other three had more to do with potential outcomes in the 2026 season.

The Lions are projected to score 40 points in consecutive weeks, get blown out by the Buffalo Bills in Week 2, and still win the NFC North.

The Detroit Lions Are Projected to Win the NFC North Amongst Other Predictions

Bailey appears to be high on the offensive coordinator change. Scoring 40 points started to become commonplace under Ben Johnson. Now, the team is projected to score 40 in two straight weeks.

“The Lions are 2-1 entering Week 4, defeating the New Orleans Saints and New York Jets in Weeks 1 and 3, respectively, with a loss to the Buffalo Bills sandwiched in between,” wrote Bailey. “They then have a two-game road trip, facing the Carolina Panthers and Arizona Cardinals. In front of a national audience on Sunday Night Football, Jahmyr Gibbs goes off for three total touchdowns while Jared Goff goes for 303 yards and four scores, defeating the Panthers 41-17. The next week against Arizona, Goff and rising playmaker Isaac TeSlaa hook up for seven receptions, 88 yards, and two scores while the defense forces three takeaways in a 40-9 public execution.”

The Panthers and the Cardinals might be good teams to predict this to happen against. However, Bailey had the Lions 2-1 before they rattled off these two wins. That loss was in Week 2 against the Buffalo Bills. Bailey was not as kind to Detroit in this one.