Wild NFL Predictions Paint Roller-Coaster Season for Lions

If predictions by Jarrett Bailey of SB Nation come true this year, it is going to be a wild ride for the Detroit Lions. Bailey went through his 61 predictions for the 2026 season. One of them included the Lions trading for a veteran. The other three had more to do with potential outcomes in the 2026 season.
The Lions are projected to score 40 points in consecutive weeks, get blown out by the Buffalo Bills in Week 2, and still win the NFC North.
The Detroit Lions Are Projected to Win the NFC North Amongst Other Predictions
Bailey appears to be high on the offensive coordinator change. Scoring 40 points started to become commonplace under Ben Johnson. Now, the team is projected to score 40 in two straight weeks.
“The Lions are 2-1 entering Week 4, defeating the New Orleans Saints and New York Jets in Weeks 1 and 3, respectively, with a loss to the Buffalo Bills sandwiched in between,” wrote Bailey. “They then have a two-game road trip, facing the Carolina Panthers and Arizona Cardinals. In front of a national audience on Sunday Night Football, Jahmyr Gibbs goes off for three total touchdowns while Jared Goff goes for 303 yards and four scores, defeating the Panthers 41-17. The next week against Arizona, Goff and rising playmaker Isaac TeSlaa hook up for seven receptions, 88 yards, and two scores while the defense forces three takeaways in a 40-9 public execution.”
The Panthers and the Cardinals might be good teams to predict this to happen against. However, Bailey had the Lions 2-1 before they rattled off these two wins. That loss was in Week 2 against the Buffalo Bills. Bailey was not as kind to Detroit in this one.
“After falling to the Texans 24-23 in Week 1, the Bills go nuclear on the Detroit Lions to kick off Week 2 on Thursday Night Football. Josh Allen throws three touchdowns, James Cook runs for two, and Buffalo puts a beating on the Lions 38-24,” Bailey wrote.
This is a tough spot for the Lions. Aside from the Bills coming off of a loss in the prediction, this will also be the first game the Bills play in their new stadium. We know how crazy Bills fans can get on a normal Sunday. That crowd will turn it up to another level.
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Still, despite the blowout loss, Bailey still has the Lions winning the division.
“I’ll be optimistic about the Lions and have them rebound and win the division with a high-powered offense that outscores its problems,” wrote Bailey.
Based on the projection, Bailey would have had the Lions at 4-1 with two blowout wins after the first five weeks. So, a division title might not be the craziest projection.
Unfortunately, Bailey does not see the division title leading to playoff success. The Los Angeles Rams got the one seed in this scenario, and the Dallas Cowboys were the second seed.
The Green Bay Packers got the sixth seed and ended up knocking off the Lions in Detroit. While most fans would be just fine with the division title and a lot of the outcomes, a loss to the Packers to end things would hurt.
Wild NFL Predictions Paint Roller-Coaster Season for Lions