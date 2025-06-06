Rookie’s Comment About the Lions Will Make You Cringe

The Detroit Lions have a new class of rookies for 2025, and these guys are fresh out of college, so they’re among the youngest in the NFL. Of course, they’re not quite as young as some NBA rookies, such as Ron Holland II of the Detroit Pistons, who played his first run with the team during the 2024-25 season at only 19 years old. But, NFL rookies can still be young.

One of the most enjoyable things about the time leading up to the new NFL season is getting to know the new rookies in the league. They often have cool stories behind their venture into professional sports, and it’s just fun to get to know their personalities.

Looking at other teams in the NFL, one New York Giants rookie showed his age during a June 3 podcast appearance, and it might make some Detroit Lions followers cry. Or, they’ll at least feel old.

Rookie’s Comment About Detroit Lions Great is Facepalm-Worthy

Calvin Johnson is one of the greatest wide receivers of all time. Whether or not you’re a Detroit Lions fan, as long as you follow football just a little bit, you should know this guy. The former wide receiver, also called Megatron, was a force to contend with on the field. Even though the Lions didn’t go all the way with him in the fold, he remains one of the most famous and influential wide receivers in the history of the NFL.

New York Giants rookie running back Cam Skattebo was a guest on Amon-Ra and Equanimeous St. Brown’s podcast to talk about how he got into football and his journey to the NFL. He shared some cool stories with the NFL pair, and it’s a good listen. But, at one point, the brothers asked Skattebo to play a game where he had to identify NFL legends. It was only the biggest players so should have been fairly easy for the newbie.

When the brothers got to Johnson, Skattebo recognized the face but couldn’t remember his name. “He’s one of the best receivers to ever play the game of football. He played for the Lions,” St. Brown said, trying to help Skattebo guess the correct guy.

“It’s Megatron? Is it?” Skattebo finally said. He had some trouble with the other big stars, too.

Cam Skattebo is Young, So He (Kind of) Gets a Pass

The clip really just goes to show that, yes, he’s 23 years old and it’s not his generation of players. But, he probably should have known better. It’s almost like a young rock star not being able to identify Mick Jagger. Whether you’re 18 or 86, you should know that Mick Jagger is the singer of the Rolling Stones, one of the biggest rock bands in the world. In that same spirit, whether you’re 18 or 86, you should also know who Johnson is, if you’re at all involved in the sport of football.

Skattebo hails from Arizona State University and had a strong postseason with the team, really enhancing their offense. The Giants drafted the running back with the 105th pick in the 2025 NFL draft.